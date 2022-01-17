Governor Youngkin is kicking a*s and taking names ALREADY for the state of Virginia, so of course, our Lefty blue-check pals are losing their ever-loving minds.

Whoda thunk restoring parents’ rights would be such a huge deal-breaker for so many socialists?

We’re KIDDING, we knew they’d lose their minds over it because that’s just how far gone they all are.

Case in point:

Huh?

Forget that it’s NEVER her Virginia because her bio says she’s in D.C., but c’mon. This is melodramatic even for a blue-check and THAT is certainly saying something.

Trending

Guess she was more comfortable with a racist in the Governor’s Mansion.

Weird, right?

Huzzah.

***

Related:

‘Come to my office and kiss my …’ Sen. Rand Paul ANNIHILATES ‘snot-nosed censors at YouTube’ since CDC admitted cloth masks don’t work

And? LOL! Jennifer Rubin’s attempt at lecturing Virginians about ‘getting what they voted for’ with Glenn Youngkin BACKFIRES spectacularly

RUN YOU COWARD! Penn State Prof tries DELETING GROSS tweet calling for masked people to drive drunk through neighborhoods of unmasked children (but we got it)

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Anne Kimblue-checkGlenn YoungkinVirginia

Recommended Twitchy Video