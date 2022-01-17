Draaaaag them, Rand.

Maybe we’re totally immature, but we kinda sorta totally love watching a Senator telling Big Tech censors to kiss his a*s.

This is so great.

Does this mean snot-nosed censors at YouTube will come to my office and kiss my … and admit I was right?https://t.co/0BZ2HZHiZW — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 15, 2022

Yup, CDC had to admit the ridiculous cloth masks they’ve been forcing people (mainly children) to wear for the past nearly TWO FREAKIN’ YEARS do not work. Remember when Rand was censored on YouTube for saying just that?

Yeah, Big Tech sucks.

But you guys knew that.

THIS ENERGY RIGHT HERE — Jacek Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 16, 2022

YUP.

We need this energy and SO MUCH MORE OF IT.

Ha. I note the sarcasm. They will NEVER admit they were wrong, even though over the last 2 years they have been wrong repeatedly, censoring speech that was later proven to be true. — John Wasmund (@john_wasmund) January 16, 2022

Yeah, except instead of letting the issue go now they are doubling down on N95s which are miserable to wear, likely won’t be worn correctly and therefore won’t provide much protection but the pro maskers will demand us all do anyway. #whenwillitend — yallcrazy (@yallallcrazy) January 16, 2022

Because our betters refuse to admit they got it wrong.

And they really really REALLY do not want to give up their power and control. Just look at the sh*tfit they’re throwing in Virginia over Youngkin simply restoring parent’s rights.

Losing.

Their.

Minds.

Respirators and N-95 masks only protect THE WEARER, not everyone around them. Let the fearful and the vulnerable mask up and let the rest of us BREATHE FREELY! — L.M.Whistleblower (@laurenmarie10) January 16, 2022

Yup.

That’s the Paul we need right now. — AlleyOop 👁 (@creepymouse) January 16, 2022

A-freaking-men.

***

