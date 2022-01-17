Welp, we didn’t think it was possible for the Left to lose their minds ANY MORE than they already had … silly us. Clearly, there is a lot more rail to their crazy train. This weekend, after Governor Youngkin signed an EO restoring parent’s rights in Virginia, a complete windfall of frothy-mouthed insanity took over Twitter because apparently, parents being able to choose how to mitigate a virus (as they have since really the beginning of time) is somehow a bad thing.

And they think THEY’RE the good guys.

Good guys don’t tweet about masked people getting drunk and speeding through neighborhoods to teach evil parents who want to unmask their children a lesson:

Penn State professor just deleted this tweet: pic.twitter.com/as5ipv2nBy — Corey A. DeAngelis (@DeAngelisCorey) January 16, 2022

Pro-covid parents? REALLY?!

Note, this dude is teaching fresh, young minds.

This might be part of the problem we’re seeing with the crazy on Twitter.

Heh.

What a douche-bag.

Oh, he did delete it after receiving a ton of pushback but that he not only thought this, but also thought it was ok to tweet? Bad.

Ed must be big mad that PSU doesn’t have a vax mandate for students, only employees. — Mrs. Teacher (@KarenAMaese) January 17, 2022

Maybe @penn_state and all the parents that pay too much for their kids to go to school there should know that one of the professors is a homicidal maniac pic.twitter.com/4rXuIzcZlt — Victor Nikki (@Vics_Specter) January 17, 2022

Maybe Penn State should.

The absolute state of the academy, in one tweet — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.substack.com (@JordanSchachtel) January 17, 2022

And it’s only getting worse.

One problem here is that people have been led to believe they work so well. — Mommadonna to you (@mommadonna728) January 17, 2022

Penn State professor need to stop sniffing glue. — David "Djokovic Would Have Won" Fernandes (@0xDFF006) January 16, 2022

Among other things, yes.

Ah yes. The old drunk driving analogy. I’m surprised he didn’t use the seatbelt one. That’s their go to fave. — Liberty (@NM101333) January 16, 2022

"Pro-Covid" is the new jargon?

But "Pro Abortion" never caught on?

Wonder why. — Dave on the Right (@The_Jedi_Right) January 17, 2022

Bingo.

***

