GOVERNOR (yeah, we are absolutely CAPITALIZING THAT) Glenn Youngkin hasn’t even been in office 24 hours and he’s broken the media.

THIS IS GONNA BE SO GOOD.

For NOW, they are mainly freaking out over Youngkin’s EO empowering parents to CHOOSE whether or not their kids will cover their faces all day at school. Imagine being angry about parents having a choice again. Crazy times we are living in, dearest reader.

Let’s hope Youngkin, Sears, and Miyares can bring back some sanity, at least in Virginia.

Case in point:

OMG, THEY’RE ALL GONNA DIE IF PARENTS AREN’T FORCED TO MASK THEIR CHILDREN.

Crippling schools?

Trending

Really?

Remember that thing we said up ‘there’ about insanity?

Yeah.

Mary Katharine Ham was good enough to write a kick-a*s thread perfectly debunking the outburst:

So, give teachers who want them N95 masks and leave the decision-making about masking kids to the parents.

Seems like a really good point.

Cloth masks aren’t doing squat (which we’ve known from the beginning because FAUCI SAID SO), enough with this nonsense.

Crazy misreading of the risk-reward of such a thing has been the constant it seems for many many many people trying to mitigate a virus.

The point and beauty of letting parents decide.

BINGO.

Love this.

She’s so damn cool.

***

Related:

‘DISGRACEFUL’: AP dragged for DELIBERATELY leaving out backstory of anti-Semitic woman who inspired gunman to take Jews hostage at TX synagogue

Seems like old times, LOL! –> ‘Blacks for Trump’ trends after Trump’s AZ rally and Lefties absolutely lose their sh*t

‘Freaking clowns’: FBI and mainstream media already teaming up to claim synagogue hostage situation ‘not connected to Jewish community’

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Glenn YoungkinHeidi PrzybylaMary Katharine HammasksVirginia

Recommended Twitchy Video