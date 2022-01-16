GOVERNOR (yeah, we are absolutely CAPITALIZING THAT) Glenn Youngkin hasn’t even been in office 24 hours and he’s broken the media.

THIS IS GONNA BE SO GOOD.

For NOW, they are mainly freaking out over Youngkin’s EO empowering parents to CHOOSE whether or not their kids will cover their faces all day at school. Imagine being angry about parents having a choice again. Crazy times we are living in, dearest reader.

Let’s hope Youngkin, Sears, and Miyares can bring back some sanity, at least in Virginia.

Case in point:

What makes @GlennYoungkin different from other GOP govs who've banned mask mandates is the timing — amid the most infectious variant yet, as record numbers of kids are being hospitalized and staffing shortages are crippling schools. https://t.co/J4Okdxbhiw — Heidi Przybyla (@HeidiNBC) January 15, 2022

OMG, THEY’RE ALL GONNA DIE IF PARENTS AREN’T FORCED TO MASK THEIR CHILDREN.

Crippling schools?

Really?

Remember that thing we said up ‘there’ about insanity?

Yeah.

Mary Katharine Ham was good enough to write a kick-a*s thread perfectly debunking the outburst:

Even CDC admitted cloth masks won’t work. School kids won’t & shouldn’t universally wear fitted N95s. Spike—> shortages happened while out of school; school reflects community spread, doesn’t drive it. I fail to see why we’d mandate “facial decorations,”as Dr. Wen terms them. https://t.co/rNgv8gnLfW — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) January 15, 2022

So, give teachers who want them N95 masks and leave the decision-making about masking kids to the parents.

Seems like a really good point.

Cloth masks aren’t doing squat (which we’ve known from the beginning because FAUCI SAID SO), enough with this nonsense.

If your proposal is that all children should be required by law to wear fitted N95s or the like, that is impractical, something most adults don’t and won’t do (medical professionals excepted, of course), and it is a crazy misreading of the risk-reward of such a thing for kids. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) January 15, 2022

Crazy misreading of the risk-reward of such a thing has been the constant it seems for many many many people trying to mitigate a virus.

Luckily, this particular measure would allow you to outfit your kid in an N95 or the like if you wish and deem it necessary, which is the point and beauty of letting parents decide. It is a dumb thing to force everyone to do. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) January 15, 2022

The point and beauty of letting parents decide.

BINGO.

Love this.

She’s so damn cool.

***

