Oh, look. The Associated Press was good enough to write about Aafia Siddiqui who inspired the gunman to take a bunch of Jews hostage in a Texas synagogue.

But as usual, they didn’t tell the whole story, or the part of the story that actually matters … good ol’ mainstream media.

Associated Press: "A closer look at the case of Aafia Siddiqui, jailed in Texas" https://t.co/h1N49E66jQ — Evan Kohlmann (@IntelTweet) January 16, 2022

Gosh, AP, seems you left a few KEY details out.

FYI the terrorist is trying to free a horrible Anti Semite. Siddiqui tried to fire her lawyers because of their Jewish background. Siddiqui later demanded that jurors in her trial be DNA tested to prove they weren’t Jewish. — ExposingAntiSemitism (@ExposingAS) January 16, 2022

Danny Gold brought the receipts.

Wild for the AP to write this up and it include all her anti-Semitic statement. Complete malpractice. https://t.co/HwoUq3vKvU — Danny Gold (@DGisSERIOUS) January 16, 2022

We assume he means ‘it not include all her anti-Semitic statements’ because he shared them:

Like how do you write up the backstory of a woman whose imprisonment inspired a man to take hostages in a synagogue and not include these parts. Fucking disgraceful. @AP should be ashamed. pic.twitter.com/0nWz6qf30S — Danny Gold (@DGisSERIOUS) January 16, 2022

They should be ashamed.

As should the FBI claiming the hostage situation had no issues connected to the Jewish community.

REALLY?!!?!?

Odds are, if this had happened under Trump they’d be playing the anti-Semitic card because they could blame Trump for it, but since it’s their pal Joe, it’s as if the anti-Semitism piece of this event is being memory-holed.

Just disgraceful.

You skipped the part where she got re-married to an Al-Qaeda operative and used anti-semitic slurs against her jury bruh — Comrade torh phorh Ⓐ 🏴 (@BashFashTrash) January 16, 2022

Way to ignore her virulent antisemitism including demanding DNA tests of jurors to make sure none were Jewish and blaming Jews for her conviction. — Abe Froman (@AbeFromanSox) January 16, 2022

Her virulent anti-Semitism is inconvenient, duh.

Great journalistic integrity Evan. Question, why did you leave out all of the antisemitism she's been so open about? — This Is Not Real (@HTime143) January 16, 2022

Ridiculous piece. — KC (@KC21118113) January 16, 2022

Some lame journalist wrote some lame article.

