Don’t worry everyone, the FBI (with help of the mainstream media) has declared the gunman who took hostages at a literal synagogue in Texas had nothing at all to do with the fact that they were Jewish. Nope.

They went so far as to say his demands were specifically focused on an issue not connected to the Jewish community.

Yeah, we made the same face.

BREAKING: The FBI says the Texas synagogue hostage taker's demands were specifically focused on issue not connected to the Jewish community. https://t.co/PUxQkIwejx — The Associated Press (@AP) January 16, 2022

AP steps up to do their job with the headline department. Wow.

Apparently taken? Really?

From the AP:

A man held hostages for more than 10 hours Saturday at a Texas synagogue where he could be heard ranting in a live stream and demanding the release of a Pakistani neuroscientist who was convicted of trying to kill U.S. Army officers in Afghanistan. One of the four hostages held at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville was released during the standoff; three others were rescued when authorities entered the building about 9 p.m., authorities said. The hostage-taker was killed and FBI Special Agent in Charge Matt DeSarno said a team would investigate “the shooting incident.” An FBI and a police spokeswoman declined to answer questions about who shot the man. DeSarno said the hostage-taker was specifically focused on an issue not directly connected to the Jewish community and there was no immediate indication that the man had was part of any broader plan, but DeSarno said the agency’s investigation “will have a global reach.”

'Not directly connected to the Jewish community.'

Alrighty, FBI and AP, tell us ANOTHER one.

American Pravda is at it again. Did your office neighbors from Hamas help you with this headline? — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) January 16, 2022

Probably.

Ouch.

Heh.

The hostage taker demanded the release of al-Qaeda associate Aafia Siddiqui. During her trial she tried to dismiss her lawyers because they're Jewish, called the charges against her a "Zionist conspiracy", & wanted prospective jurors DNA-tested to prove they're not Jews. But okay — Ryan Prong (@RyanProng) January 16, 2022

Gosh, we're certainly not experts but holding Jews hostage to free a woman who tried to fire her lawyers because they were Jewish and wanted the juror's DNA tested to make sure they weren't Jewish kinda sorta sounds like this was all about the gunman having an issue with Jews.

smh

Makes perfect sense. It could have just as easily happened at a Denny’s. Freaking clowns. — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) January 16, 2022

This is an insult to freaking clowns EVERYWHERE.

✡️ a Jihadist

✡️ on Shabbat

✡️ in a synagogue

✡️ Jewish hostages

✡️ to free a Jew-hating terrorist It may be a bit too early to completely rule out antisemitism here… — MemberoftheTribe (@MemberoftheT) January 16, 2022

The gunman just ACCIDENTALLY wandered into the synagogue. Yeah, that's it.

So some guy did something, and a few Jews were slightly late getting home for dinner. This is what passes for journalism and federal law enforcement as weaponized by the Democrat Party. — Unfettered Gator Fan (@Gator_Country) January 16, 2022

Weaponized by the Democrat Party.

Bingo.

Well if the FBI says that, that settles it pic.twitter.com/cus9Wjy6eX — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) January 16, 2022

It's a complete coincidence, I'm sure. If only there was the merest *hint* of skepticism, or any real attempt in actually finding out, and not simply taking the FBI's word for it. pic.twitter.com/zqiYrvjm2f — Magnus (@JacksonTDawes) January 16, 2022

well he picked an odd choice of venue. they should get a bigger sign, the poor fella probably thought he was at a post office or something. glad the FBI could clear that up for us. — ⚡David Angelo⚡ (@MrDavidAngelo) January 16, 2022

Good of them to do their jobs and stuff.

Amazing how the media is trying to cover up a freaking hate crime here. — Jet7111 (@jet7111) January 16, 2022

As is the FBI it seems.

Everyone knows if the Texas hostage taker had been wearing a MAGA hat it would have been continuous coverage and commentary on every corporate media channel, right? It is only about the victims if the right perpetrator attacks them. Otherwise it is a local story. — Stacey – Gen X – The Sleeper Generation (@ScotsFyre) January 16, 2022

Yup.

Note you don't mention why the "hostage taker" might've used a synagogue, though. I mean, I suppose it's just somewhat possible demanding release of an Islamic terrorist might have at least *some* connection to the Jewish community. Don't suppose you asked @FBI about that? — Purrl, the Real Oak Island Treasure (@AmericanPurrl) January 16, 2022

Aside from the fact that they were Jewish, you mean? — #CMFL (@seeemmeffell) January 16, 2022

Like, terrorizing the public to get an Islamic terrorist released? That sort of issue? — Kieran NeverGoingToGettr Eleison (@KieranEleison) January 16, 2022

So either the FBI is lying, or the AP is lying. Or both. He didn't pick a Baptist Church, or, on a Saturday, a 7th Day Adventist Church. He picked a synagogue. Must be a reason for that. — JereCTN (@JereCTN) January 16, 2022

Gosh.

Just maybe.

FBI should probably take that into consideration. EL OH EL.

This is just so damn laughable.

***

