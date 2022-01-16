Don’t worry everyone, the FBI (with help of the mainstream media) has declared the gunman who took hostages at a literal synagogue in Texas had nothing at all to do with the fact that they were Jewish. Nope.

They went so far as to say his demands were specifically focused on an issue not connected to the Jewish community.

Yeah, we made the same face.

AP steps up to do their job with the headline department. Wow.

Apparently taken? Really?

From the AP:

A man held hostages for more than 10 hours Saturday at a Texas synagogue where he could be heard ranting in a live stream and demanding the release of a Pakistani neuroscientist who was convicted of trying to kill U.S. Army officers in Afghanistan.

One of the four hostages held at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville was released during the standoff; three others were rescued when authorities entered the building about 9 p.m., authorities said. The hostage-taker was killed and FBI Special Agent in Charge Matt DeSarno said a team would investigate “the shooting incident.”

An FBI and a police spokeswoman declined to answer questions about who shot the man.

DeSarno said the hostage-taker was specifically focused on an issue not directly connected to the Jewish community and there was no immediate indication that the man had was part of any broader plan, but DeSarno said the agency’s investigation “will have a global reach.”

‘Not directly connected to the Jewish community.’

Alrighty, FBI and AP, tell us ANOTHER one.

Probably.

Ouch.

Heh.

Gosh, we’re certainly not experts but holding Jews hostage to free a woman who tried to fire her lawyers because they were Jewish and wanted the juror’s DNA tested to make sure they weren’t Jewish kinda sorta sounds like this was all about the gunman having an issue with Jews.

smh

This is an insult to freaking clowns EVERYWHERE.

The gunman just ACCIDENTALLY wandered into the synagogue. Yeah, that’s it.

Weaponized by the Democrat Party.

Bingo.

Good of them to do their jobs and stuff.

As is the FBI it seems.

Yup.

Gosh.

Just maybe.

FBI should probably take that into consideration. EL OH EL.

This is just so damn laughable.

***

