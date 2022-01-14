It’s not Biden’s fault he’s sucking at his job … yeah, that’s it.

If only SCOTUS would just ignore the basic fundamentals of this country and let President Might’ve Pooped His Pants do whatever he wants. The nerve of them making him do things the right way and go through Congress.

These people.

The real Supreme Court ruling appears to be this: The Biden administration can only try new solutions to new problems if it runs them through a gerrymandered House and a filibuster-friendly Senate first. https://t.co/0oUm2BVCrA — The New Republic (@newrepublic) January 14, 2022

From The New Republic:

The real ruling appears to be this: The Biden administration can only try new solutions to new problems if it runs them through a gerrymandered House and a filibuster-friendly Senate first. All those laws that Congress already spent two centuries writing and updating? They don’t count anymore—or, barring that, there are countless new restrictions and limits to be found in their text. Don’t even try to argue that something like Congress’s half-century mandate for OSHA to provide “safe and healthful working conditions” covers a mere nuisance like Covid-19. Oh, and if you’re going to argue a case in person before the Supreme Court this term, please participate remotely if you test positive. The justices don’t want to be exposed to the virus at work.

Waaaaanh.

Seriously, that’s all we hear when we read that article.

The real Supreme Court ruling appears to be this: the Constitution exists. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) January 14, 2022

Yup.

Thank God.

Christina Pushaw with the slam-dunk:

I’m sure you’d rather have a communist dictatorship. Have you considered moving to Venezuela? — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) January 14, 2022

They’d be far happier living in a country without checks and balances, like most people who are angry the court stuck to the Constitution.

Remember when Obama called the Constitution a barrier to the things he wanted to get done?

That's how the constitution is written, sorry. And it cuts both ways, BTW: The gerrymander in Md has such an outrageous, strong Dem bias that a good 40% of the pop has no voice at all in the House; and during Repub. administrations Dem senators went hoarse praising the filibuster — Suzanne (@catholicmom2) January 14, 2022

Breaking: New Republic staffer finally watches “Schoolhouse Rock." — Will Collier (@willcollier) January 14, 2022

Even cartoons get it, man.

EVIL REPUBLICANS.

Oh, wait.

That’s how the constitution works, you clowns. That’s exactly how our government is supposed to work. — New Year Same Gorilla (@GomesBolt) January 14, 2022

You mean Congress has to….checks notes…. legislate? The horror! — Madlaw (@madlaw1071) January 14, 2022

THE HORROR!!!

Yes. New solutions have to come from Congress. — John Fenton (@jhfenton) January 14, 2022

Dagummit.

What a concept! The president doesn't have unilateral authority to simply do things, and instead must have the approval of the co-equal branch of government that is the legislature. Let's see, I'm pretty sure there is a document that explains this. What was it called again? — Frank (@richardrahl1086) January 14, 2022

There's three branches of government for a reason, this is one of those reasons. — Mr Wizard (@TheWizardsQuest) January 14, 2022

Winner winner chicken dinner.

***

Related:

‘STUPID you are’: Mark Hamill SERIOUSLY schooled (with puppets and crayons!) for trying to ‘imagine a country’ where there is no Electoral College

‘Joe is LAUGHING at you all’: Ben Shapiro DRAGS a very unpopular, slowly dying mainstream media for demanding Joe Rogan be censored

You new here?! LOL! People POINT AND LAUGH at The Daily Beast for acting SURPRISED that Biden is ‘just as divisive as Trump’

Recommended Twitchy Video