You know we should totally take Mark Hamill seriously when he tweets about politics, especially when he spells Trump like an uber troll, tRump.

This guy.

We get it, his followers expect him to be a clueless, annoying, obnoxious, has-been actor pretending he’s knowledgeable about this country’s basic fundamentals but this was dumb, even for him.

Mark, dude, stick to acting.

Would someone pretty please break out the puppets and crayons and explain to Mark that we’re not a Democracy. Not now, never have been?

Thanks.

It is pretty damn cool, and those safeguards our founding fathers put into place are really saving our bacon.

Agreed.

Blithely dismissed.

We like that.

***

