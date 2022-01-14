You know we should totally take Mark Hamill seriously when he tweets about politics, especially when he spells Trump like an uber troll, tRump.

This guy.

We get it, his followers expect him to be a clueless, annoying, obnoxious, has-been actor pretending he’s knowledgeable about this country’s basic fundamentals but this was dumb, even for him.

Imagine a country where whoever gets the most votes- wins. No Electoral College. Gore beat W by a half million votes (no Iraq war). Hillary beat tRump by 3 million votes (no Big Lie, major loss of faith in our elections & democracy itself in jeopardy). #A_GuyCanDreamCantHe? 🙏 — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 12, 2022

Mark, dude, stick to acting.

Would someone pretty please break out the puppets and crayons and explain to Mark that we’re not a Democracy. Not now, never have been?

Thanks.

Imagine a country where people have read and unserstand the Constitution. The President is not, and never has been, elected via popular vote. States are not even Constitutionally required to HOLD a popular vote for President, Luke. — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) January 13, 2022

Imagine ancient Athens… oh, that’s right, they quickly degenerated from democracy into tyranny. This is why our Founders rightly despised the very idea of a filthy mob rule democracy. — Brandon Letsgo (@E__Strobel) January 13, 2022

Imagine knowing enough about history to understand that we're a republic, not a democracy, and that it's not a flaw, it's a feature. Imagine also knowing enough about history to understand that your use of "ThE BiG LiE!!!" is insanely disrespectful to a huge number of people. — IWillNotComply 🇺🇸🇺🇸🐶🏒 (@shoveitjack) January 14, 2022

Imagine a country were celebrities would bother to read a civics book before spouting inanity and displaying their profound ignorance on social media. — Witchy Chick (@1WitchyChick) January 13, 2022

imagine a country where the majority can't dismiss the minority because checks and balances were built into the constitution specifically for that purpose. oh wait. we live in this amazing place now. — Lisa LGB (@Lisa_from_SoCal) January 14, 2022

It is pretty damn cool, and those safeguards our founding fathers put into place are really saving our bacon.

Imagine a country where Luke passed 9th grade Civics, and appreciated that America is a Constitutional Republic, not a Democracy. — Elisabeth (@grizzlymamabear) January 14, 2022

You should go find it — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) January 14, 2022

Agreed.

You might want to do a little research on why the electoral college was agreed to by the founding fathers. Although the way you spelled “Trump” leads me to believe it won’t do you any good. 😂 pic.twitter.com/Wh2MXJpeVs — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) January 13, 2022

Imagine a county where every President is from California, and the entire country is… California because every other state left after the end of the Electoral College and Senate. — Silence Dogood (@lordthx1139) January 14, 2022

"Siri, what's a Constitutional Republic?" — Surfacedog (@SurfaceDog) January 14, 2022

Stick to acting… — Joyce A King (@SweetGABreeze) January 14, 2022

Hey Mark do some research. True Democracies never work. It’s just mob rule. That’s why we were specifically designed to be a Constitutional Republic. Our founders were very learned men and knew their history — Stevo1962 (@stevo1962) January 14, 2022

Tell me you never read the Federalist Papers without saying you've never read the Federalist Papers. — Hazy shade of Ordy (@ThatAmish1) January 13, 2022

This tweet is anti-American & anti-Constitution & you should be embarrassed to tweet it. One of the smartest things in the history of this world was the establishment of the Electoral College in the United States of America. If you can’t see that, I feel sorry for you. — Bradley Scott 🙏🇺🇸 (@Hoosiers1986) January 13, 2022

Sigh, apparently we have to explain this for the Star Wars guy again… we have a system where whoever gets the most votes WITHIN A STATE wins that state and then we aggregate the STATE wins up, not the raw votes… — The Institutional Economist (@InstEconomist) January 13, 2022

That is imagining the end of the union. Smaller states aren't interested in being ruled over by larger politically-homogenous states like New York and California. — Brett R. Harvie (@BRHarvie) January 12, 2022

Note the name of the country you live in. United. States. You could read the Constitution, and possibly a history book or two, and have a better informed opinion of how things work. Knowledge is power. Opinions are hot air. — Robert Workman 🇺🇸 ⚾️ 🚁 🎙🍊 (@RWcopter) January 14, 2022

You’re imagining a different (worse) country. America was not designed to be a majoritarian nation. We’re a republic that protects the rights of the political minority with checks and balances. That’s a pretty great thing too and not something that should be blithely dismissed — Pierre (@pierremaum) January 13, 2022

Blithely dismissed.

We like that.

***

