It’s really been something else, watching the Left do their best to try and destroy Kyrsten Sinema. Oh, they hate Joe Manchin right now too but they are especially fussy with Sinema because she’s a woman, and any woman who strays from their precious platform is a traitor and must be destroyed.

What they don’t seem to realize is the more they attack her, the further she digs her heels in but hey, whatever works.

For example, Amy Siskind made a big deal about ‘inside information’ and wrote an entire thread about it which really just comes off as her being a mean girl.

If the shoe fits?

Da da DAAAAA!

Keep going.

Amy accusing anyone else of having a ‘highly overinflated ego’ is truly hilarious. Someone wanna get her a mirror?

Uh-huh.

Don’t make that face, we didn’t write it.

Heh.

So says this inside source.

And who cares?

Still trying to figure out how this isn’t a nothing burger. Lots and lots and lots of politicians want to run for president someday, this isn’t big news.

*yawn*

And?

It’s always MAGA.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Sorry, we just have to laugh.

What story?

The only people who will give a damn about any of this are already mad at Sinema. Does Amy really think this will have any impact on her?

Meh.

But you know, Sinema BAD.

Nice try, Amy.

We’re sure Kyrsten is really taken aback by your insider info.

Sorry … no. HA HA HA HA HA

***

