It’s really been something else, watching the Left do their best to try and destroy Kyrsten Sinema. Oh, they hate Joe Manchin right now too but they are especially fussy with Sinema because she’s a woman, and any woman who strays from their precious platform is a traitor and must be destroyed.

What they don’t seem to realize is the more they attack her, the further she digs her heels in but hey, whatever works.

For example, Amy Siskind made a big deal about ‘inside information’ and wrote an entire thread about it which really just comes off as her being a mean girl.

If the shoe fits?

THREAD on Sinema:

Sinema's behavior has made no common sense to me. Surely she knows too that she would lose in the 2024 Democratic primary. Why would she do it? I have info from an inside source who lives in AZ and has a direct connection. With his permission am sharing. 1/ — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) January 13, 2022

Da da DAAAAA!

Keep going.

First, and this likely isn't breaking news to anyone: Sinema has a highly overinflated ego. She believes since she has been able to work her way up, and accumulate so many academic degrees in a short time, she is a true super star -head and shoulders above intellectually. 2/ — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) January 13, 2022

Amy accusing anyone else of having a ‘highly overinflated ego’ is truly hilarious. Someone wanna get her a mirror?

To Sinema, as many of us suspected, her term in the U.S. Senate, she believes is just a stopping ground for her next step. She doesn't assume she will need to be re-elected. This is something I imagined, but assumed she would be a consultant or something of that variety. 3/ — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) January 13, 2022

Uh-huh.

But nope, I was wrong. That isn't what Sinema believes will be her next step. With her inflated ego and small circle of friends, many of whom she has alienated and lost, not pushing back, she has been living in an echo chamber. The big $$$ corp donors are happy to feed this. 4/ — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) January 13, 2022

Don’t make that face, we didn’t write it.

Heh.

Sinema believes she will be running to President in 2024 I am told. This self-styled bipartisanship she believes she speaks for, will be her brand to run as the candidate in the middle. Not far-left of far-right. She has convinced herself this is her calling and she has it. 5/ — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) January 13, 2022

So says this inside source.

And who cares?

Still trying to figure out how this isn’t a nothing burger. Lots and lots and lots of politicians want to run for president someday, this isn’t big news.

And you can see why having alienated so many close to her, & believing she is smarter than everyone else in DC and beyond, and with the corporate donors feeding this too while she tows their line, this misguided fantasy can be her view. This I am told is what is happening. 6/6 — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) January 13, 2022

*yawn*

And?

One postscript per my friend: Sinema believes MAGA elected officials will reject partisanship when they are given a choice of her or Trump. Yes, the land of magical thinking. But here we are folks! 7/6 — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) January 13, 2022

It’s always MAGA.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Sorry, we just have to laugh.

I have known about this for a few months, but did not want to betray my friend’s confidence. And he assumed the media would come knocking and find this story – it is well known in Sinema’s inner circle! But they never did, so today he messaged me and said time to go public! — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) January 13, 2022

What story?

The only people who will give a damn about any of this are already mad at Sinema. Does Amy really think this will have any impact on her?

Meh.

"no common sense to me" Ima stop you right ther. lol! You are the bottomless well of hysterical b*tshit that acts as a bug light for the most unhinged Tweeters. https://t.co/JkXrIWp67O — Cranky "Insurgeddon 1/6" Gordon (@StillCrankyAF) January 14, 2022

Democrats used the filibuster 300+ times under Trump. Even yesterday they used it to stop sanctions on Russia after Biden asked them to kill the legislation https://t.co/hoXZih4YZ8 — Live Monitor (@amlivemon) January 14, 2022

But you know, Sinema BAD.

Nice try, Amy.

We’re sure Kyrsten is really taken aback by your insider info.

Sorry … no. HA HA HA HA HA

***

Related:

‘ONE family tradition in which he HASN’T engaged’: RNC Research DEBUNKS TF out of Biden’s claim he was arrested at a civil rights protest in EPIC thread

Welp, Lefties are handling SCOTUS blocking Biden’s mandate really well … PSYCH, here are some of the most batsh*t tweets (grab some popcorn)

‘Herpes of politicians’ Hillary Clinton poking her evil head out to quote Barack Obama in push to nuke the filibuster goes SO very wrong

Recommended Twitchy Video