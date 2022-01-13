Hillary Clinton quoting Barack Obama … that has to open up some evil spacetime continuum somewhere, right?

And seriously, these Democrats must think Americans are either stupid or have the shortest memories in history.

Then again, they’re only trying to appeal to their own supporters, and they would be correct about them so we suppose this reads.

"In recent years, the filibuster became a routine way for the Senate minority to to block important progress on issues supported by the majority of voters," @barackobama writes. "But we can’t allow it to be used to block efforts to protect our democracy." https://t.co/cz117G7LB4 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) January 13, 2022

Ugh, Hillary, just go away already.

You literally called yourself a victim of a court decision that allowed someone to make a movie critical of you, and called for that decision to be overturned. Sit down. You don’t care about democracy Cc @PolitiBunny https://t.co/6jz9fjyrrI — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) January 13, 2022

Obama doesn’t care about democracy.

Hillary doesn’t care about democracy.

But the yahoos who might vote for her (if and when she runs again) believe they care about democracy, and that’s all that matters. Granted, these same yahoos don’t understand America is a Republic but we digress.

Seriously.

Both of you may go now.

“Eliminating the filibuster will be a doomsday for Democracy.”

-Chuck Schumer, 2005 “We need to eliminate the filibuster to save our Democracy.”

-Literally every Democrat, 2022 Clown show. 🤡 🤡 🤡 — Critical Thinking (@irtated_bowels) January 13, 2022

And not a funny clown show at that.

Stay home hag. No one wants to hear from you. — @HockeyMama on Gettr (@MNHockeymama) January 13, 2022

This. ^

Sorry, they're not going to be able to cheat for you the way they did Joe, dear. — Oscar Von Reuenthal (@OscarVReuenthal) January 13, 2022

Leave the Senate alone! How many times did you use the filibuster? Please just go away — southside2 🇺🇸 (@avalonfishingpi) January 13, 2022

Hey, they said please.

Clinton vs DeSantis 2024? Should be fun. — Jamie Hale (@RichmondWahoo) January 13, 2022

That could be HELLA fun.

"If the majority chooses to end the filibuster, if they choose to change the rules and put an end to Democratic debate, then the fighting and the bitterness and the gridlock will only get worse" – Senator Barack Obama — Kayla Elizabeth (@VixenRogue) January 13, 2022

Ooops.

Funny how Democrats are always for things when they’re convenient, and against them when they’re inconvenient.

52-48 is democratic just fine. But please, keep crying and do run again for 2024. Scoreboard 2 : 0 — David "French But Not French" (@0xDFF006) January 13, 2022

We certainly wouldn’t complain too much, lots and lots of good material when she runs.

Gonna be a little trickier to cheat this go around without covid hysteria and mail in ballots huh hill? — ColbysBack (@ColbysBack) January 13, 2022

It’s disturbing that she’s becoming obviously more “visible.” 👇🏼 https://t.co/1s0t2Mn4lP — @TamyraUSA (@tamyrausa) January 13, 2022

The timing is questionable.

Didn't the Democrats use the filibuster 314 times during the previous administration? https://t.co/ETOGX52wxS — SophisticatedVaccinatedProcrastinated (@WarDamnGunners) January 13, 2022

BUT IT’S DIFFERENT WHEN THEY DO IT.

Ironically, it is also used as an action to somewhat prevent this country turning into a dictatorship, whereby the sitting majority party acts on its self serving behalf and against the will of the people. Then again, you and Obama would know nothing about that. Get lost, hack. https://t.co/zAjyNNLzpm — Gov Phil Murphy. As inept as Joe Biden. (@Murphythemoron) January 13, 2022

Hack.

Translation: make sure the democrats can easily cheat in 2024 so I don’t risk losing to #Trump again. https://t.co/w8E3yXSNx1 — BigAngryMoose (@BigAngryMoose) January 13, 2022

Ding ding ding.

***

