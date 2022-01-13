There have been many times where we have asked you, dear reader, if you think Nancy Pelosi is either drunk, short-circuiting or perhaps having a small stroke. This little ditty where she praised Joe Biden for vilifying half of this country is another one of those times.

Our vote is short-circuited with a buzz.

Watch:

Nancy Pelosi praises Biden for saying Americans who oppose Democrats' radical election overhaul are domestic enemies: "I thought it was fabulous!" pic.twitter.com/iO4M9lJLIg — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 13, 2022

Look at those eyebrows.

And the hand starts going when she gets nervous about what she is saying …

As for Strom Thurmond, might wanna check that history, Nancy.

Just sayin’.

"Strom Thurmond — none of us have a lot of happy memories about Strom Thurmond," Nancy Pelosi says with a giggle. In 2003, Joe Biden literally gave the eulogy at notorious segregationist Strom Thurmond's funeral. https://t.co/H8t9Jxooxf — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) January 13, 2022

Her party is literally the party that released the hounds.

She gets that right?

Then again, she may not.

is she friggin drunk????? what the actual hell is she rambling on about? — LESKO BRANDON (@NumbrOneBossMan) January 13, 2022

Is this English ? — RennoGuy (@bicoastal2021) January 13, 2022

Drunk — Coal cracker DE (@jASMANNsawadee) January 13, 2022

See? It’s an ongoing theme with her.

Fascism — Prof C’s Seminar (@ProfCSeminar) January 13, 2022

Does this look like a face you can trust??? pic.twitter.com/IKhV1z9NnE — baxter24 (@baxter241) January 13, 2022

Not.

At.

All.

It’s the eyebrows.

***

