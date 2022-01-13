Dan Rather never seems to think before he tweets.

Or he does think and he’s such a partisan hack this makes sense in his pointy little head.

Last time I checked, there’s nothing in the Constitution that says Republicans can’t vote for voting rights. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) January 12, 2022

Huh?

They really want people to think voting rights are in danger because Republicans won’t allow the feds to take over state elections. That’s what this really boils down to because Democrats know if they can’t control the rules, they can’t win.

Like they did in 2020.

You know, when they fortified the election.

Democrats don’t want Americans putting a stop to their being in charge, even though they’re sucking serious donkey right now.

And speaking of sucking serious donkey, Dan’s tweet didn’t go over well, like at all:

Please….what voting rights don’t people have? Are they a felon?

Are they an illegal? — Space Woman Spiff 👩🏻‍🚀 (@BellaPelosi) January 13, 2022

Please specifically lay out who is being prevented from voting.

By all measures, it's easier to vote now than any time in US history.

If you can't prove who you are, have already voted, are not a citizen, or are dead you should be prevented from voting. — Squatching Duck (@sttngduck) January 12, 2022

Last time I checked you were a disgraced partisan liar. pic.twitter.com/wTq8JoYAt0 — Will Collier (@willcollier) January 13, 2022

Ouch.

And accurate.

What are voting rights, Dan? — Barbara Matthews 🇺🇸 (@barbarapagem) January 13, 2022

Except “voting rights” are not in this bill and are not at risk for any citizen. All of whom currently already have the unfettered right and ability to vote. A journalist who DIDN’T have to resign in disgrace would know this. — IWillNotComply 🇺🇸🇺🇸🐶🏒 (@shoveitjack) January 13, 2022

You mean like they did in the 1960s? — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) January 13, 2022

Oh, that’s right.

It was REPUBLICANS who voted for Civil Rights.

It was Democrats who tried to block them.

Sort of like how Democrats want to control how we vote now. Weird, right?

But there IS something in the Constitution that reserves the managing of elections to the states. — Joel App (@AppyJoel) January 13, 2022

Can you identify anybody, anybody at all, who was denied the opportunity to vote because of meany-head Republicans and their meany-head laws? We'll wait. — Brian O'Kelley – Sea Chief (@BrianOKelley1) January 13, 2022

We’ve all been waiting for them to produce suppressed voters for about a decade now, heh.

🙄🙄🙄🙄, Dan. — Hayes McDole (@hayes_mcdole) January 12, 2022

True story.

***

