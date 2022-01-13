Biden has been an elected official for five decades … only idiots would be surprised with how awful he’s been and done.

Ahem.

Joe Biden's speech yesterday was filled with misleading comparisons, cheap demagoguery & false claims. The worst of his presidency – from the guy who claimed unifying the country is in his "whole soul." We opened today's Morning Dispatch for our analysis.https://t.co/JO89Ji7EEh — Stephen Hayes (@stephenfhayes) January 12, 2022

Stephen, c’mon. Biden once told a man in a wheelchair to stand up, talked about putting Black people back in chains, literally told Black people they ‘ain’t black’ if they didn’t vote for him, and a plethora of other horrible crap. And you STILL HELPED ELECT HIM.

Because orange man bad.

You don’t get to whine about it now.

And neither does David French.

His rhetoric was unbelievably inflammatory. And Biden has a history of inflammatory racial comments. Remember "Put you all back in chains"? He made that comment about the Romney/Ryan ticket. Yes, Romney/Ryan. https://t.co/KEnD2K9cFj — David French (@DavidAFrench) January 12, 2022

Again, David knew this and still pushed Biden over Trump.

He even admits to knowing about this history …

I remember this. You didnt mention his long history of bad rhetoric. pic.twitter.com/DeW4WWrge6 — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) January 13, 2022

Classy.

Would it be rude to tell David to STUFF it at this point? Asking for a friend.

“He ran a campaign focused on unity and healing.” pic.twitter.com/51hELnvrjR — Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸 (@fuzzychimpcom) January 13, 2022

Yes – we remember. That is why we voted for other guy. — Cobra Commander 15 (@cobracommandr15) January 12, 2022

Yeah, but you kinda played a part in getting him elected… — Oscar Von Reuenthal (@OscarVReuenthal) January 13, 2022

It's amazing how so many lied to themselves about Biden being decent. Vote for him fine, but the guy has always been a pig and a liar. — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) January 12, 2022

You helped push this man over the finishing line. YOU bear responsibility for every unconstitutional and authoritarian thing he does. YOU helped this happen. ALL of you ridiculous supposedly “Christian” people who at best are moralists who adhere to leftist ideals. THREE MORE YRS — Joel App (@AppyJoel) January 12, 2022

You knew this. You knew who he was, but you had to go full steam ahead with your support. Hating Trump has ruined you. — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) January 12, 2022

If someone can be ruined by a politician they were mentally weak and partially broken to begin with. Trump didn’t break him, he broke himself. — Texas Darlin' 🎀 (@TexitDarling) January 13, 2022

Ding ding ding.

He's your guy — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) January 13, 2022

Biden is a political wind sock, and when pressed into service can be a dangerous demagogue. He has no idea what's in the bill all he knows is that John Lewis's name is on it. — Phineas J Whoopee (@j_whoopee) January 12, 2022

He's a shameless plagiarist.

He lied about the truck driver who killed his wife in a crash that was her fault, so the man went to his grave demonized as a drunk driver.

His son is a drug-addled dirtbag who's cashing in on the family name. Yet you told us all how "decent" he is. — Unfettered Gator Fan (@Gator_Country) January 13, 2022

Elections have consequences, don't they, Mr. French? — Amy (@famousamosquito) January 12, 2022

If only we had had say, 50 years of history in politics with various speeches, behaviors and voting patterns to base a judgment call on what kind of politician he would be (and how competent), before voting for him. — Magnus (@JacksonTDawes) January 13, 2022

If only.

You voted for it, Karen. — TheHero 🙏🇺🇸⚾️ (@PhilosopherSto6) January 12, 2022

Yeah.

Karen.

Heh.

It's curious to me that you would object to Biden's "inflammatory racial comments" when you've gone along with the whole "America is a Racist Nation" narrative, David. Someone was awkward with your adopted daughter once & that put you firmly in the Kendi camp. Maybe sit this out. — Ryan Prong (@RyanProng) January 12, 2022

Maybe sit this one out, indeed.

***

