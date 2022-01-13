Biden has been an elected official for five decades … only idiots would be surprised with how awful he’s been and done.

Ahem.

Stephen, c’mon. Biden once told a man in a wheelchair to stand up, talked about putting Black people back in chains, literally told Black people they ‘ain’t black’ if they didn’t vote for him, and a plethora of other horrible crap. And you STILL HELPED ELECT HIM.

Because orange man bad.

You don’t get to whine about it now.

And neither does David French.

Again, David knew this and still pushed Biden over Trump.

He even admits to knowing about this history …

Classy.

Would it be rude to tell David to STUFF it at this point? Asking for a friend.

Trending

Ding ding ding.

If only.

Yeah.

Karen.

Heh.

Maybe sit this one out, indeed.

***

Related:

‘Who is Ray Epps?’ Watching FBI’s Jill Sanborn SQUIRM as Ted Cruz grills her about FBI involvement with January 6 is worth ALL the popcorn (watch)

‘Pretty creepy’! Sarah Palin calls AOC out in a BIG way for claiming her Republican critics ‘want to date her’ and the Left just can’t DEAL (watch)

‘You are high AF’: Krystal Ball claiming it’s ‘right-wingers’ who mock anti-vaxxer COVID deaths goes OH so very, very wrong

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bidenbuyers remorseDavid FrenchracistStephen HayesTrump

Recommended Twitchy Video