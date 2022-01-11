A simple Google search would have saved Krystal Ball so much embarrassment.

Heck, a simple Twitter search even.

It all started here, with this horrific and repugnant column from Michael Hiltzik claiming it’s necessary to mock the COVID deaths of anti-vaxxers. Oh sure, he admits it’s ghoulish, but necessary.

And Krystal was right to call him out HOWEVER, she really really really still managed to get it really really really wrong.

We’re not seeing any right-wingers mock the COVID deaths of anti-vaxxers. Now, we are seeing them mock people who have been absolutely horrendous to the unvaccinated, who are triple jabbed, and still caught COVID (looking at you, Geraldo), but mocking the death of people one disagrees with politically is a game of the Left.

A quick Twitter search shows this as well.

‘What a COWARD looks like’: Blue-check dad TORCHED for posting pic of his sad 5-year-old after ‘getting the jab’ to push vaccine narrative

Psych prof AP used to ‘fact-check’ Dr. Malone on ‘mass formation psychosis’ thread-rants after getting (rightfully) DRAGGED

‘Most sincere tweet ever’ from supposed nurses and doctors pleading for people to take the vaccine goes VIRAL for all the hilariously wrong reasons

