A simple Google search would have saved Krystal Ball so much embarrassment.

Heck, a simple Twitter search even.

It all started here, with this horrific and repugnant column from Michael Hiltzik claiming it’s necessary to mock the COVID deaths of anti-vaxxers. Oh sure, he admits it’s ghoulish, but necessary.

And you know ol’ Mikey here thinks he’s the good guy.

Column: Mocking anti-vaxxers' deaths is ghoulish, yes — but necessary https://t.co/ge7NveMjVq — Michael Hiltzik (@hiltzikm) January 10, 2022

What a garbage person.

And Krystal was right to call him out HOWEVER, she really really really still managed to get it really really really wrong.

I want people to get vaccinated but will never accept that those who fail to do so deserve a death sentence. This is a disgraceful (and typically right wing!) viewpoint. Should smokers deaths of lung cancer be celebrated? Addicts who overdose? Sick stuff https://t.co/XodYcqgIqN — Krystal Ball (@krystalball) January 10, 2022

She was THIIIIIIS close.

Wow.

Ma'am, I'm sorry to disappoint you, but, there is a LARGE amount of left-wing sentiment that matches what that hack wrote. That you are standing against that sentiment is noble, but you should have left politics out of it as "your team" is letting you down on this topic. — G (@justthatG_uy) January 11, 2022

We’re not seeing any right-wingers mock the COVID deaths of anti-vaxxers. Now, we are seeing them mock people who have been absolutely horrendous to the unvaccinated, who are triple jabbed, and still caught COVID (looking at you, Geraldo), but mocking the death of people one disagrees with politically is a game of the Left.

Sorry, not sorry.

TyPiCaLlY RiGhT WiNg!!!!!!!! And you were SO close. But that clown makeup can be pesky to remove, can’t it? pic.twitter.com/YLD37IildF — IWillNotComply 🇺🇸🇺🇸🐶🏒 (@shoveitjack) January 11, 2022

Umm…you are either high or a troll. Only the left is calling for death sentences on unvaccinated…that makes it "typically LEFT-WING." — Rank Badjin (@badjin_rank) January 11, 2022

Not just typically.

Consistently.

"…typically right wing…" You realize his tweet and article are representative of some of the sickest sociopathy, and yet you casually suggest that's "Normally right-wing. Don't be right wing, guys!" You should delete this tweet. Elitist 'centrists' suck too. — Cecil Charles (@thececilcharles) January 11, 2022

Conservatives are now leftist liberal? Those are leftists. Your version of reality is severely distorted. — Stephen L. Hall (@StephenLHall) January 11, 2022

Severely.

Krystal you're lying. A quick google search shows this — Ranger Elf, Redneck Snow Roach (@TheRogue_Elf) January 11, 2022

A quick Twitter search shows this as well.

Show me a conservative that wishes death in people? You fraud. This is a uniquely lefty thing. 100% — JC (@jcdav) January 11, 2022

Only the modern Left advocates death for those who disagree with them. — The Omicron Guy (@FawkesNewsKisP) January 11, 2022

Can you please find instances of conservatives writing smug,hateful commentary such as this? I am unable to find any doing an initial search. — Ginger Lady the Terrible (@GingerLady6) January 10, 2022

No, no she can’t.

"Typically right wing?" Get outta here with that nonsense. Leftist not only hope for but celebrate conservative deaths. — Jessa G. (@SweetGaelicGirl) January 11, 2022

Yup.

We made the same face.

***

