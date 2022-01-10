We have no idea who Marcus Stewart is, but apparently, Twitter finds him notable enough to verify.

Marcus thought it was a good idea to post a picture of his 5-year-old after getting the shot and claiming said 5-year-old was super wise and knew why it was important to take the jab.

Even with a sad face.

Poor kid. Not only did he (she) get a shot, but dad posted his (her) picture on Twitter to push a narrative.

Real classy, dad.

So classy he shut down replies to the tweet.

Convenient, eh?

Twitter allows for a lot of stupid.

They even verify it.

Congrats.

What she said.

That reads.

Too young to know better.

Indeed.

***

