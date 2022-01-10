We have no idea who Marcus Stewart is, but apparently, Twitter finds him notable enough to verify.

Marcus thought it was a good idea to post a picture of his 5-year-old after getting the shot and claiming said 5-year-old was super wise and knew why it was important to take the jab.

Even with a sad face.

Poor kid. Not only did he (she) get a shot, but dad posted his (her) picture on Twitter to push a narrative.

Me: Jude why did you get the jab? Jude (5 years old): to protect me, Nan, my friends, my new teacher from the virus. Even with a sad face… Jude gets it. pic.twitter.com/Webw6lkjpy — Marcus Stewart (@marcusbstewart) January 10, 2022

Real classy, dad.

So classy he shut down replies to the tweet.

Strangely enough, no video of Jude actually saying this. Just a still photo where he doesn't look all that happy. https://t.co/z5Oq5765b1 — OrbeaBradleyGuru (@sot1977) January 10, 2022

Convenient, eh?

You are a weirdo. From the hat and mask coupled with a sad child. Great tweet for virtue signaling clout tho https://t.co/ui9XPHTSWE — MarshallsPub (@smarshall442) January 10, 2022

How can people use their children for Twitter clout. I just don’t get it. https://t.co/56o4W5pbTx — Sockpup (@sockpup420) January 10, 2022

Twitter allows for a lot of stupid.

They even verify it.

Vaccinated individuals can transmit & catch Covid. All you may have saved your son from was severe illness from Covid which he was highly unlikely to have. What you may have burdened him with may not be known for years. Congrats dad. https://t.co/o35P8qtzi8 https://t.co/cxK2UWn0bF — Stacey – Gen X – The Sleeper Generation (@ScotsFyre) January 10, 2022

Congrats.

Horrible use of a child. https://t.co/UOgLQ92oSG — OregonMammaBear (@unheardparent) January 10, 2022

Me: it’s not a 5 year old’s responsibility to protect people from Covid. If any of those people this poor child thinks she is responsible for protecting get Covid, there will be irreparable emotional harm to the child. You people are pathetic for doing this to a 5 year old baby. https://t.co/ftTHV7usik — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) January 10, 2022

What she said.

That reads.

You can still spread the virus and get the virus if you've been vaccinated. https://t.co/GbCscphI0R — 🍊🍊🍊You can hear F Joe Biden! (@charliekulyrwah) January 10, 2022

This is what a coward looks like. Even blocked replies https://t.co/MIRrC7CAbw — Cameron J (@CamJennings13) January 10, 2022

"Because my parents pushed propagandist fear porn onto me for half of my life and I'm too young to know better" FIFY https://t.co/NlVCZp95aQ — Hi, it's Annie (@AptlyAnnie) January 10, 2022

Too young to know better.

Indeed.

***

