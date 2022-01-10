It’s funny how we’re seeing this ‘viral’ tweet right after some Leftist ‘misinformation Ph.D’ accused the Right of using bots and fake pictures to push the #BareShelvesBiden hashtag. Keep in mind, they have a habit of accusing people around them of doing what THEY are doing.

Case in point, this tweet is supposedly about a tired nurse who only wants you to wear a mask and get vaccinated.

She’s so tired.

Please … please help her.

Ahem.

This will be her most sincere tweet ever. She pleading with anyone who will listen. She begging you, as a nurse, from the bottom of her heart…please get vaccinated. Today. She's so tired. And nurses are running out of resources and people. Please…please help them. pic.twitter.com/B5GgmtXLbx — Emily Winston (@Emywinst) January 10, 2022

Gosh, it’s such a sincere tweet.

Which, of course, means it’s really fake.

They really thought this would get people to take the vaccine? C’mon.

Yeah you grabbed this picture from Google too. pic.twitter.com/j5hJ3KUIgX — Noam Blum (@neontaster) January 10, 2022

Oh, it only gets worse from here.

This will be my most sincere tweet ever. I am pleading with anyone who will listen. I’m begging you, as a free American, from the bottom of my heart…please. STFU and GFY. Today. I’m so tired. We’re all so tired. And we’re running out of patience and grace. pic.twitter.com/vpX4OhY6sg — ☘️𝕃𝕦𝕔𝕜𝕪 Ƒʉͫcͧкͭιͪηͣ 𝕄𝕔𝔾𝕖𝕖‎ ❁ (@LuckyMcGee) January 10, 2022

Running out of patience and grace.

Something like that.

There’s another fake nurse picture floating around as well:

Best part of this obviously fake "tired nurse" tweet: pic.twitter.com/COQDSh0syH — BlimpCo Omniversal (@Blimp_Co) January 10, 2022

March of 2020.

Russian Federation?

Hrm.

‘Doctors’ are in on it too.

Sorta.

This will be my most sincere tweet ever. I am pleading with anyone who will listen. I’m begging you, as a doctor, from the bottom of my heart…please get vaccinated. Today. I’m so tired. We’re all so tired. And we’re running out of resources and people. Please…please help us. pic.twitter.com/wgfez5Z5Mb — Tommy Oh (@tommyro1982) January 10, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA

This will be my most sincere tweet ever. I am pleading with anyone who will listen. I’m begging you, as a doctor, from the bottom of my heart…please get vaccinated. Today. I’m so tired. We’re all so tired. And we’re running out of resources and people. Please…please help us. pic.twitter.com/c9DZFljtig — Lord Explosion Murder (@GenghisKhet) January 10, 2022

Dammit Jim, he’s running out of resources and people!

This will be my most sincere tweet ever. I am pleading with anyone who will listen. I’m begging you, as a doctor, from the bottom of my heart…please get vaccinated. Today. I’m so tired. We’re all so tired. And we’re running out of resources and people. Please…please help us. pic.twitter.com/nq79w8WRot — Tᴏɴʏ! Tᴏɴɪ! Tᴏɴᴇ́! 𝚂𝚝𝚊𝚛𝚔 (R.I.P.) 🕙 (@StarkTTT) January 10, 2022

And here’s her most sincere tweet ever. She’s pleading to anyone who will listen. She’s begging you as a nurse, please get cleaners in. I’m pissed off with cleaning the floor with my sanitized scrubs. https://t.co/2WHqKgQv4s pic.twitter.com/QqIQMBi5xA — Sum Ting Wong (@OffMyNoodles) January 10, 2022

This is just pathetic.

This will be my most sincere tweet ever. I am pleading with anyone who will listen. I’m begging you, as a doctor, from the bottom of my heart…please get vaccinated. Today. I’m so tired. We’re all so tired. And we’re running out of resources and people. Please…please help us. pic.twitter.com/QbYn9NG1H7 — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) January 10, 2022

HA HA HA HA HA

Clever though as well.

This will be my most sincere tweet ever. I am pleading with anyone who will listen. I’m begging you, as a doctor, from the bottom of my heart…please get vaccinated. Today. I’m so tired. We’re all so tired. And we’re running out of resources and people. Please…please help us. pic.twitter.com/vLxMUm4Pjp — John Smith (@sombrelyric) January 10, 2022

OMG, WE MUST LISTEN TO DOCTOR PEPPER!

Because wouldn’t you like to be a pepper too?

This will be my most sincere tweet ever. I am pleading with anyone who will listen. I’m begging you, as a doctor, from the bottom of my heart…please get vaccinated. Today. I’m so tired. We’re all so tired. And we’re running out of resources and people. Please…please help us. pic.twitter.com/OdyvjFsHdn — Brad Nerlow (@BradNerlow) January 10, 2022

This will be my most sincere tweet ever. I am pleading with anyone who will listen. I’m begging you, as a doctor, from the bottom of my heart…please get vaccinated. Today. I’m so tired. We’re all so tired. And we’re running out of resources and people. Please…please help us. pic.twitter.com/2hLN0ERegS — The Laugher (@Laughing_Jae) January 10, 2022

But sure, tell us more about how the Right is guilty of pushing fake tweets and hashtags.

***

