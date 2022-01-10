It’s funny how we’re seeing this ‘viral’ tweet right after some Leftist ‘misinformation Ph.D’ accused the Right of using bots and fake pictures to push the #BareShelvesBiden hashtag. Keep in mind, they have a habit of accusing people around them of doing what THEY are doing.

Case in point, this tweet is supposedly about a tired nurse who only wants you to wear a mask and get vaccinated.

She’s so tired.

Please … please help her.

Ahem.

Gosh, it’s such a sincere tweet.

Which, of course, means it’s really fake.

They really thought this would get people to take the vaccine? C’mon.

Oh, it only gets worse from here.

Trending

Running out of patience and grace.

Something like that.

There’s another fake nurse picture floating around as well:

March of 2020.

Russian Federation?

Hrm.

‘Doctors’ are in on it too.

Sorta.

HA HA HA HA HA

Dammit Jim, he’s running out of resources and people!

This is just pathetic.

HA HA HA HA HA

Clever though as well.

OMG, WE MUST LISTEN TO DOCTOR PEPPER!

Because wouldn’t you like to be a pepper too?

But sure, tell us more about how the Right is guilty of pushing fake tweets and hashtags.

***

