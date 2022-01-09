UPDATE:

Since publishing this article (like 10 minutes ago at the time of this update,) Judd has deleted his tweet.

Luckily we always snag a screenshot.

Heh.

***

Like most everyone else in Hollywood, Judd Apatow just doesn’t get it.

And by ‘it’ we mean much of anything.

He really thought this was worth tweeting …

*sigh*

EL OH EL.

That pesky First Amendment thing, gets them every time.

Trending

‘Those evil people on the Right deserve to be silenced!’

And they think they’re the good guys.

It’s only surreal if you don’t expect this level of censorship and outright fascism from Hollywood.

We do.

Wompity womp.

Heh, indeed he did.

GOOD QUESTION, MAN!

Someone, please grab Judd a mirror.

Thanks.

Partisan Hollywood hack.

That reads.

And that’s probably why ol’ Judd wants it shut down.

***

Related:

‘NOT how this works, bud.’ Marc Elias melting DOWN over Washington Examiner’s caricature cover of him (claims bigotry?!) BACKFIRES hilariously

‘Get a freakin’ room’! Nancy Pelosi DRAGGED for vomit-inducing, fan-girl letter inviting Biden to deliver his 2022 State of the Union address

BOOMITY: Harmeet K. Dhillon drops OSHA-friendly justices, AND Twitter (for their blatant bias against the Right) in one PERFECT tweet

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: FCCfox newsJudd Apatow

Recommended Twitchy Video