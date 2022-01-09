UPDATE:

Since publishing this article (like 10 minutes ago at the time of this update,) Judd has deleted his tweet.

Luckily we always snag a screenshot.

Heh.

***

Like most everyone else in Hollywood, Judd Apatow just doesn’t get it.

And by ‘it’ we mean much of anything.

He really thought this was worth tweeting …

*sigh*

One reason is that Fox doesn’t have, or need, an FCC license. https://t.co/g2psmtZHpx — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) January 9, 2022

EL OH EL.

That pesky First Amendment thing, gets them every time.

Wanting the state to silence one's adversaries is pervasive across time and culture — that's why the 1st Am banned it — but until recently, people were embarrassed to explicitly advocate it. But in US liberal culture, censorship is now so normalized that this is no longer odd: https://t.co/UBtyY7jt92 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 9, 2022

‘Those evil people on the Right deserve to be silenced!’

And they think they’re the good guys.

That's all independent of the legal inanities in Apatow's demand as it pertains to the FCC's powers and the like. That's just standard ignorance. Most notable is how common it is among Dems to crave a union of state and corporate power brute censor one's political adversaries. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 9, 2022

Again: it is bizarre — surreal — that the people who have convinced themselves they are fighting fascism in the US vehemently demand a union of state and corporate power to silence their enemies. A fanatic, by definition, believes all their tactics are inherently just. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 9, 2022

It’s only surreal if you don’t expect this level of censorship and outright fascism from Hollywood.

We do.

One last point about Apatow's censorship call: many cheering liberals in reply mention the court case Fox won by arguing cable hosts aren't newscasters. They have no idea Maddow/MSNBC won with the same argument – first! – because the media ignored it:https://t.co/hknM8rXdH1 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 9, 2022

Wompity womp.

Heh, indeed he did.

Why don’t they make the entire plane out of the same material as the black box? https://t.co/Dy7slBesri — Noam Blum (@neontaster) January 9, 2022

GOOD QUESTION, MAN!

“Hey Google, show me another example of projection.” Google: pic.twitter.com/tn96CVUWCj — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) January 9, 2022

Someone, please grab Judd a mirror.

Thanks.

Do you also want the FCC to take away the licenses of CNN and MSNBC as well? Because they are all the same. If you haven’t figured that out yet, you’re just a partisan Hollywood hack. https://t.co/7VpkFmpIMb — Keri (@kbatt7121116) January 9, 2022

Partisan Hollywood hack.

That reads.

The first amendment for one… and cause it’s the most popular news station for two… https://t.co/r7vhUNFIoD — Carl Higbie (@CarlHigbie) January 9, 2022

And that’s probably why ol’ Judd wants it shut down.

***

Related:

‘NOT how this works, bud.’ Marc Elias melting DOWN over Washington Examiner’s caricature cover of him (claims bigotry?!) BACKFIRES hilariously

‘Get a freakin’ room’! Nancy Pelosi DRAGGED for vomit-inducing, fan-girl letter inviting Biden to deliver his 2022 State of the Union address

BOOMITY: Harmeet K. Dhillon drops OSHA-friendly justices, AND Twitter (for their blatant bias against the Right) in one PERFECT tweet

Recommended Twitchy Video