Marc Elias is the guy who pushed the fake Russia collusion hoax for years. He’s also the attorney Terry McAuliffe hired before Virginia’s election which ultimately only made people feel like Terry thought he was gonna lose so he was bringing in Elias to challenge the results of said election.

Elias doesn’t have the greatest rep in Right-wing circles.

And for good reason.

This cover is fantastic:

NEW: Marc Elias — the top Democrat election lawyer — will be on @DCExaminer’s cover. He’s doing all he can to try to falsely position himself as democracy’s great defender but his Clinton campaign role funding the dossier undermined a democratic election.https://t.co/jwLMhigSHv pic.twitter.com/sIbllNvLs0 — Jerry Christmas 🎄🎅🏽 (@JerryDunleavy) January 8, 2022

So fantastic in fact that Elias felt the need to complain about the artwork, going so far as to suggest the cover was racist and even anti-Semitic.

Putting Sen. Schumer and me in the middle and making our noses larger was a nice touch, and adding two black women besides us is really subtle, but who are the two people below Congresswoman Waters? https://t.co/jdy171cG5d — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) January 8, 2022

Kamala’s nose is larger than Schumer’s … just sayin’.

These are called caricatures, Marc. If you notice, nobody has a normal-sized nose, mouth, eyes, eyebrows, foreheads. THAT’S THE POINT. Nobody looks realistic.

It’s not some anti-Semitic, racist, or hateful attempt to hurt anyone.

Not to mention, the editor of The Washington Examiner is literally an Orthodox Jew.

What’s funny is you tweeted this on Shabbat, when the magazine editor, an Orthodox Jew, was unable to respond. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) January 8, 2022

Awww, yes, that’s right.

Marc, this was just so embarrassing. Wow.

Look at Hunter Biden’s nose! — Karol Markowicz (@karol) January 8, 2022

Psh, look at Kamala’s!

Guy who ran the Russia collusion hoax, and coordinated nationwide effort to decrease 2020 election security, claims its bigotry to criticize him for his work. (That’s not how it works, bud) https://t.co/AV46PtC8Tu — Mollie (@MZHemingway) January 8, 2022

Yeah, bud.

Speaking of the magazine’s editor who happens to be an Orthodox Jew:

Shavua tov to everyone but especially Marc Elias. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) January 9, 2022

Lol. Yeah, the Orthodox Jewish mag editor, @SethAMandel , was like, “What this cover needs is an anti-Semitic caricature.” What a joke. https://t.co/MejmrTtpE7 — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) January 8, 2022

Too bad it’s not funny.

Well, Elias’ tantrum is pretty funny.

And just a hot mess.

Marc Elias — who funded & spread claims from the discredited Steele Dossier (which undermined a democratic election & presidency) — had to delete his initial tweets because he had a Freudian slip & accidentally labeled himself as someone who was “fighting democracy.” Just 😘👌. https://t.co/WOjRDlKGl0 pic.twitter.com/M6kdjLwoM8 — Jerry Christmas 🎄🎅🏽 (@JerryDunleavy) January 8, 2022

Oof.

The rightwing media is obsessed with anyone who is fighting to protect democracy.⚖️ We won't be intimidated. We won't back down. https://t.co/jdy171cG5d — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) January 8, 2022

He just kept on digging and digging and things kept on getting worse and worse.

The internet is "FOR"ever, Marc. pic.twitter.com/YPEse4V0zN — 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐛𝐨𝐫𝐧𝐞 𝟐 🦑🤺 (@SisyphusGoals) January 8, 2022

lmaooo — Noam Blum (@neontaster) January 8, 2022

It’s fine, we only want to sleep with you 🤪 — Dad (@NorvR) January 8, 2022

Yeah … no.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

***

