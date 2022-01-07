Nancy Pelosi sent a fairly obnoxious, sugar-coated love letter to Joe Biden.

Wait, sorry.

It’s her invitation to Biden to deliver his State of the Union address.

Except it reads as fan mail. It’s pretty creepy and out there.

Take a look:

If she REALLY believes this about Biden she’s farther gone than he is.

Bold vision? Patriotic leadership? Guiding America out of crisis and into an era of great progress?

Dafuq is she smoking?

Gross.

Same reaction here.

We think he’s already in the 30s for approval rating.

Add to her letter of adoration that March is pretty late in the year for SOTU and this is just weird.

You know. The thing.

