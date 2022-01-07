Nancy Pelosi sent a fairly obnoxious, sugar-coated love letter to Joe Biden.

Wait, sorry.

It’s her invitation to Biden to deliver his State of the Union address.

Except it reads as fan mail. It’s pretty creepy and out there.

Take a look:

If she REALLY believes this about Biden she’s farther gone than he is.

Bold vision? Patriotic leadership? Guiding America out of crisis and into an era of great progress?

Dafuq is she smoking?

Get a freaking room — Jlisa, Smoke em' if ya got em' (@Jlisa42067) January 7, 2022

Gross.

Same reaction here.

That if he does, it'll be at noon because he has to be in bed by 3pm — Joe (@AverageJoeCLE) January 7, 2022

By then he should be pushing low 30s for approval. I wonder if we'll have the ceremonial speech shredding? — Dr. Platimus (@SWGaspar) January 7, 2022

We think he’s already in the 30s for approval rating.

March? Seems pretty late if you ask me. Latest has been February 12…what do they have in the can that they aren't telling us? And it's Bidens duty not pelosi. — Jester (@JestersDead13) January 7, 2022

Add to her letter of adoration that March is pretty late in the year for SOTU and this is just weird.

You know, out of the thing… — Hugh Jass… (@beard_emerson) January 7, 2022

You know. The thing.

***

Related:

BOOMITY: Harmeet K. Dhillon drops OSHA-friendly justices, AND Twitter (for their blatant bias against the Right) in one PERFECT tweet

All the SUCKAGE: NYT looks like SERIOUS a-holes for hit piece trashing ‘Top Republicans’ for not attending Jan 6 circus

She. Just. ROCKS: Winsome Sears puts Democrats who talk big but do NOTHING to SHAME with tweet about visiting St. Bride’s Correctional Facility

Tags:

Recommended Twitchy Video