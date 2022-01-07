If these justices were spreading this misinformation on Twitter … they still wouldn’t be suspended.

Because Sotomayor and Breyer are really stretching. Oh, and Kagan too.

But especially Sotomayor.

100K kids in hospitals from COVID, most on ventilators? REALLY JUDGE?! We’re like machines? Bloodborne virus? HUH?!

Someone has spent too much time listening to CNN.

If some of the comments of the OSHA-friendly justices were being accurately fact-checked on this platform, they would be suspended for spreading dangerous misinformation. — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) January 7, 2022

Boomity.

Besides, the health side of this whole argument shouldn’t really be their concern, whether or not these mandates are constitutional should be.

And we all know they’re NOT, so get on with it, SCOTUS.

Can someone please explain to me why a Supreme Court Justice is submitting "evidence" (minus the whole actual "evidence" part) instead of asking questions based on briefs submitted? https://t.co/LGBFlygMmA — Hammy ✈ (@e2pilot) January 7, 2022

It does seem like Sotomayor is actually arguing the case and not hearing it.

CNN is their primary source of covid "information." https://t.co/wxAegTv2U8 — Jimmy Grogan (@jimmy_grogan) January 7, 2022

That’s becoming more and more obvious.

One lie after another. No medical people to dispute it correct. Incredible. https://t.co/zhxnyW7Hnq — Suzy ❤️ Patriot Party (@SuzyMAGA1) January 7, 2022

Incredible is NOT the word we had in mind but we can see how it works.

What a hot mess.

This isn't just a case of playing gotcha on trivia. Sotomayor, Breyer, and Kagan are completely misinformed on issues that relate directly to questions about rational crafting of regulations to state interests, necessity, etc. The Supreme Court should be embarrassed. https://t.co/rC4ryFGG1l — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) January 7, 2022

Do SCOTUS justices even bother to check data before hearing oral arguments? At least three of them don't. Today's deep question: Will Twitter suspend Sotomayor for COVID misinformation?https://t.co/IdE6mC5RyB — Ed Morrissey (@EdMorrissey) January 7, 2022

We’re going to go with NO.

***

