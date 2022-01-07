If these justices were spreading this misinformation on Twitter … they still wouldn’t be suspended.

Because Sotomayor and Breyer are really stretching. Oh, and Kagan too.

But especially Sotomayor.

100K kids in hospitals from COVID, most on ventilators? REALLY JUDGE?! We’re like machines? Bloodborne virus? HUH?!

Someone has spent too much time listening to CNN.

Boomity.

Besides, the health side of this whole argument shouldn’t really be their concern, whether or not these mandates are constitutional should be.

And we all know they’re NOT, so get on with it, SCOTUS.

Trending

It does seem like Sotomayor is actually arguing the case and not hearing it.

That’s becoming more and more obvious.

Incredible is NOT the word we had in mind but we can see how it works.

What a hot mess.

We’re going to go with NO.

***

Related:

All the SUCKAGE: NYT looks like SERIOUS a-holes for hit piece trashing ‘Top Republicans’ for not attending Jan 6 circus

She. Just. ROCKS: Winsome Sears puts Democrats who talk big but do NOTHING to SHAME with tweet about visiting St. Bride’s Correctional Facility

‘iN cAsE wE hAd To FiGhT’: Eric Swalwell’s DRAMATIC retelling of why he had his coat off and was holding a gas mask on Jan 6 BACKFIRES hilariously

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BidenBreyerconstitutionalCOVIDHarmett K. DhillonmandateSCOTUSSotomayor

Recommended Twitchy Video