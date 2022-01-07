Have we mentioned how much we adore Winsome Sears?

Because we ADORE Winsome Sears.

She is truly the Left’s worst nightmare. A strong, powerful, conservative, Black woman who doesn’t just talk the talk, she walks the walk.

Like she did here with her visit to St. Bride’s Correctional Facility.

Today, I visited the inmates at St. Bride's Correctional Facility. As Lieutenant Governor-Elect, they are my constituents. They can't come to me, so I must go to them. All Virginians need hope and a future. #everforward #Virginia #LG-Elect pic.twitter.com/gDnqyFkiGS — Winsome Sears (@WinsomeSears) January 6, 2022

She is their Lt. Governor too.

Meanwhile, Ralph Northam is busy blaming people for driving in a winter storm and snapping at reporters for asking him what went wrong when hundreds of motorists were stranded for DAYS on I95. Just to really and truly show the caliber of a Virginia Republican versus a Virginia Democrat.

Thank you for remembering them. God Bless you. — Umbrella Security Services (@cryshalsing) January 7, 2022

Marine, proud of you, both for your visit and for your election. The people of the Commonwealth will be fortunate to have you. Go Army! — USA! USA! USA! (@armyguy73to95) January 7, 2022

Strong & Beautiful!!! You're an inspiration!!! — XxThatGirlBxX (@XxThatGirlBxX) January 6, 2022

In more ways than one.

Yup.

Bravo 👏 — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) January 7, 2022

This is wonderful. So many will one day be returning to society. They need to be heard and valued so they have a vested interest in their community, and more importantly, know their community is vested in their success. Thank you! — Shelby (@shelbywyo) January 7, 2022

Looking forward to 1/15. — Brian McNamara (@WandLLaw99) January 7, 2022

As are SOOOOOOO many Virginians!

***

Related:

‘iN cAsE wE hAd To FiGhT’: Eric Swalwell’s DRAMATIC retelling of why he had his coat off and was holding a gas mask on Jan 6 BACKFIRES hilariously

Joy Reid BLISTERED with her own ugly comments about Steve Scalise just DAYS after he was shot (and still in the hospital) for comparing Jan 6 to 9/11

This is NOT okay –> Cowardly POS loser who can’t deal with the truth swats Tim Pool DURING live broadcast (watch)

Recommended Twitchy Video