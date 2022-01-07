Have we mentioned how much we adore Winsome Sears?

Because we ADORE Winsome Sears.

She is truly the Left’s worst nightmare. A strong, powerful, conservative, Black woman who doesn’t just talk the talk, she walks the walk.

Like she did here with her visit to St. Bride’s Correctional Facility.

She is their Lt. Governor too.

Meanwhile, Ralph Northam is busy blaming people for driving in a winter storm and snapping at reporters for asking him what went wrong when hundreds of motorists were stranded for DAYS on I95. Just to really and truly show the caliber of a Virginia Republican versus a Virginia Democrat.

In more ways than one.

Yup.

As are SOOOOOOO many Virginians!

