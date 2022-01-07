America’s Governor dropping all sorts of truth bombs about January 6 and the Democrats/Left/Media’s national day of WHINING AND MAKING IT ABOUT THEM. Look, what happened was bad, and the people who breached the Capitol shouldn’t have done so, but the weeping, melodramatic nonsense from DC elites was absolutely vomit-inducing.

There have been plenty of incidents that were far more dangerous than Jan 6 BUT they didn’t fit the narrative.

Which was the point DeSantis made here:

Florida @GovRonDeSantis was asked about the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol on West Palm Beach this morning. This is what he said: pic.twitter.com/2AkmJkQbTE — Patricia Mazzei (@PatriciaMazzei) January 6, 2022

He’s right.

The Scalise shooting has all but been completely memory-holed, even if NYT’s Maggie Haberman thinks otherwise.

He’s arguing the shootings didn’t get much coverage? Pretty sure they were a huge story. https://t.co/g5uXIdzehh — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 7, 2022

RedSteeze came in like a bull in a China shop:

Your newspaper, for instance, covered it as a story that might make Bernie Sanders look bad. https://t.co/5XVQTdPkZW https://t.co/xmExs7vmsW — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 7, 2022

We wouldn’t want to make Bernie Sanders look bad, now would we?

He continued.

There were no House Committee hearings on it. No investigation. No anniversary memorials. It was out of the news in two weeks and Joy Reid on MSNBC suggested Scalise deserved it, much to the silence of her colleagues in media. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 7, 2022

To hammer the point home, Jerry Dunleavy reminded everyone about Joy Reid’s comments after the shooting.

Joy Ann Reid tweeted this three days after Scalise was shot by James Hodgkinson (when Scalise was still recovering in the hospital) https://t.co/j5r3hD49PT — Jerry Christmas 🎄🎅🏽 (@JerryDunleavy) January 7, 2022

Still recovering in the hospital.

This was bad even for MSNBC, we’re shocked they didn’t cancel her then.

Jerry kept going:

One piece of context in how these were treated was the FBI for years refused to label the June 2017 GOP baseball shooting as domestic terrorism & only caved in May 2021 after pressure from GOP & after it had quickly labeled Capitol riot as domestic terrorhttps://t.co/G6Pb8kPkRE https://t.co/PbWXFkPkJ8 — Jerry Christmas 🎄🎅🏽 (@JerryDunleavy) January 7, 2022

And there’s this of course as well.

Comparing Jan 6 to 9/11 and basically calling Republicans apologists?

Both of these people are MSNBC hosts. The Capitol riot was bad — it was not comparable to 9/11. At all. pic.twitter.com/zjimAzLwK0 — Jerry Christmas 🎄🎅🏽 (@JerryDunleavy) January 7, 2022

Awful.

Literally the worst.

***

