Anti-union you say? That works.

Diana Hussein seems to think telling people they’re anti-union if they’re anti-teacher’s union is somehow a dunk.

She learned otherwise, the hard way.

If you are anti-teachers union, you are anti-union. — Diana Hussein (@heyadiana) January 5, 2022

Fine.

Defund all public sector unions. Now.

Stating the obvious, Ok? — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) January 6, 2022

That’s me! Right to work, baby. — kerry dougherty (@kerrydougherty) January 6, 2022

Yes. Every union has to go. Sports unions, police unions, teachers unions, employment unions…all of them can go. They served their purpose years ago before employment laws, OSHA and profit sharing, but now they are a nuisance. — Ryan 🇺🇸👨‍👩‍👧‍👦⚾️🥎☠️🐺 (@krashafamily) January 6, 2022

Public sector unions should be outlawed. They are money laundering operations for Democrats and criminal union bosses. Teachers' unions are the enemy of education and the enemy of the people. — Tom Muck (@tommuck1961) January 6, 2022

Well, duh. Bust all the unions. pic.twitter.com/NumjYtC81b — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 6, 2022

I’m cool with that. — OG Battlechop (@ssnbattlechop) January 6, 2022

Ok. — Brandon Letsgo (@E__Strobel) January 6, 2022

Sensing a theme here.

I accept your terms — James Whomever (@JamesWhomever) January 6, 2022

Public sector and private sector unions are completely different things. Thanks for playing. — Tim Troy (@Troy_Tim) January 6, 2022

We accept your terms.

Heh.

***

Related:

Glenn Greenwald DROPS CNN’s Oliver Darcy on his pointy little head in HEATED back and forth over Fox News not using the word ‘insurrection’ in Jan 6 coverage

‘Lying? Can’t count? Maybe BOTH.’ Joy Reid DRAGGED for melodramatic, straight-up false retelling of Jan 6

‘Sick of this CRAP!’ John Hayward’s thread on what Democrats and media are REALLY using #January6th for a DEVASTATING (to them) must-read

Recommended Twitchy Video