Man oh man, CNN is really busy watching Fox News today, between Brian Stelter being fussy with them this morning for not talking about January 6 and focusing on the current news of the day with the disaster that is Biden’s administration, to Oliver Darcy counting the number of times they’ve said insurrection during their January 6 coverage.

Maybe they haven’t said it because it wasn’t an insurrection? Just spitballin’.

The word “insurrection” has not been uttered once during coverage of 1/6 on Fox this morning, other than Biden using it during his speech which the network aired, per search of show transcripts. — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) January 6, 2022

He’s even searching the show transcripts.

Dude, get a hobby.

Glenn Greenwald slammed him pretty good:

So Fox has uttered "Insurrection" the same number of times as the DOJ has issued indictments for that crime. Referring to 1/6 as an "Insurrection" when the Democrat-led DOJ has failed to charge *even a single person with that crime* is not a source of pride for a media outlet. https://t.co/GI3G84lmHW — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 6, 2022

And then ol’ Darcy tried really hard to fire back … but it was pretty sad.

DM me a mailing address and I’ll be happy to send over a dictionary. pic.twitter.com/kr4UQYRKQL — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) January 6, 2022

Womp womp womp.

There's only one person with the power to charge Americans with the crime of "Insurrection" relating to 1/6. It's not a Fox anchor. His name is Merrick Garland. But since he's a Democrat, CNN personalities like @oliverdarcy can't criticize him so they attack Fox for it instead. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) January 6, 2022

Pretty much.

That and it’s really all they have left. It’s embarrassingly sad how much time a supposed news outlet spends covering what the other more popular, successful news outlet is covering. It certainly comes across as sour grapes and desperation.

Our legal system doesn’t operate on Google dictionary. Good grief — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) January 6, 2022

BUT WEBSTER SAYS SO.

What a lame comeback.

Then again, CNN.

***

