When does a judge decide Joy Reid is like her pal Rachel Maddow and not an actual journalist or pundit but an entertainer? This is straight-up BS nonsense and she knows it.

Seven people?

Terrorist attack?

And real classy using #NeverForget.

One year ago today, a MAGA mob stormed the U.S. Capitol, in a terrorist attack that ultimately left seven people dead. Their goal was insurrection: to overturn the November election and keep the defeated president, Donald Trump, in power. #NeverForget https://t.co/6xyrmN8bqJ — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) January 6, 2022

Day of Rage.

We should pull the footage of the endless rioting in the summer of 2020 if she really wants to see rage. But of course, that rage is AOK because it was justified or something. And forget that it was a very small percentage of the people attending the protest who actually entered the Capitol, she and her ilk are using the event to paint half of this country as terrorists and traitors. Luckily, unlike her audience, the rest of Twitter doesn’t have a short memory.

Reported for misinformation, grifter. No terrorism or insurrection charges have been brought against anyone. So, you're lying. Which you're used to. But we're not putting up with it anymore. You are abominable. — IWillNotComply 🇺🇸🇺🇸🐶🏒 (@shoveitjack) January 6, 2022

That grift ain’t gonna push itself ya’ know.

"seven people dead" You're so cute when you're lying and cannot count. — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) January 6, 2022

it didn't leave seven people dead. Now, talk to us about the BLM/antifa mobs and David Dorn — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) January 6, 2022

Let us not forget. pic.twitter.com/PsIAW6Z2vH — Phineas J Whoopee (@j_whoopee) January 6, 2022

Oops.

Umm, it didn't leave 7 people dead. Hell, only one person died because of the events and not natural causes, and that would be Babbitt. — Frank (@richardrahl1086) January 6, 2022

Never forget that @joyannreid cheered as violent BLM and Antifa thugs burnt down private businesses and homes, stormed and set fire to Federal buildings, and murdered and injured American citizens. These idiots should be mocked publicly. Jan 6 was a glorified selfie event. — Tom Muck (@tommuck1961) January 6, 2022

pic.twitter.com/B3qtx4obQc — Dr Strangetweet or How I learned to love the RT (@lone_rides) January 6, 2022

Never forget you hate gays and are very loose with the truth. — Greg B (@ramsangels) January 6, 2022

Hey now, those were time-traveling homophobic hackers, dagummit.

Up to 7 dead now? 1 person died. She was murdered. Her name was Ashli Babbitt. — Fran Fabulous (@franfabulous2) January 6, 2022

Say her name, Joy.

