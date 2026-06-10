Ro Khanna Defends Nazi-Tattooed Candidate by Attacking Professor’s Tenure: 'We Need Higher Standards'

Today, a CUNY Law Professor tweeted a very fair reply to a Ro Khanna video interview with Graham Platner.

At this point, if Hitler himself were running as a Democrat for a tie-breaking Senate seat, you would campaign with him. https://t.co/oqRtg5uabi — Prof. Jeffrey Lax (@CUNY_Prof) June 9, 2026

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Where's the lie?

How did you get tenure? We need more standards for merit in hiring. https://t.co/IjgAWD2n3l — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) June 10, 2026

Ro didn't like that too much. If the truth hurts, say ow. If the shoe first, wear it. Hit dogs yelp, etc.

Also, it's almost like Ro was making a bit of a veiled threat.

The SPLC has stated the tattoo is a true Nazi symbol. One of the worst divisions in the German military. The SPLC also stated a Nazi supporter should not hold a government position.



The congressman who excels at insider trading @RoKhanna does not care. Ro disagrees with the… https://t.co/7fK340qEDO — TheColinsEffect (@ColinsEffect) June 10, 2026

Ro may not like it, but it's true.

@RoKhanna mocking a professor to legitimize his support of Nazis 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/ReMAra76YS — Craig for Common Sense (@CraigABrill) June 10, 2026

You're literally supporting the guy with the nazi tattoo. https://t.co/hY6LVR0uBa — Ranting Monkey (@Ranting_Monkey) June 10, 2026

Was it the Nazi tattoo or the misogyny that appeals to you about Platner? — Neil Stone (@DrNeilStone) June 10, 2026

Maybe it's the poor hygiene and the badly kept facial hair.

That's a deflection of the point though. You are campaigning for a guy who definitely had Nazi sympathies and a tattoo to boot. It makes no sense. Where is Antifa when we need them? — Rural Revival (@RuralRevive) June 10, 2026

He's not wrong. We need more standards for politicians. — Kimberly Morin (@Conservativeind) June 10, 2026

At this point, it would be nice if there were ANY standards for politicians. It's scraping the bottom of the barrel.

The entire breakdown of Ro Khanna, who was also working with Fang Fang, a CCP Spy.https://t.co/pLKU8AX0Zo — Kwasny (@kwasny007) June 10, 2026

You’re in no position to lecture people on standards, Ro. pic.twitter.com/tmvSYiDRxf — Sean McBride (@seanmcbride16) June 10, 2026

Uh huh, if you can't argue the point go ad hominem. pic.twitter.com/NLpLwNdIxW — Unfortunate Conflict of Evidence (@XYZZY83382151) June 10, 2026

Yes, Ro, you are the baddie.

The Dude here - Merit in hiring? Man, Congress, with the solid 15% approval rating keeps reelecting people who bankrupt the country and then gives itself a standing ovation. Maybe start there clown person. — The Dude (@TheDudeWisdom) June 10, 2026

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You didn't deny his allegations, though... — Michael C. Sleet (@SleetMd) June 10, 2026

How did you make 100m + as a senator. We need stronger guard rails against criminal insider trading senators — BlockMe (@Billyismyboss) June 10, 2026

That's a great start.

Lol, He's not wrong. Libs will do anything for a win.😂 — **MIKE** (@TheWokestToEver) June 10, 2026

We note that you did not counter his argument.



And ad hommed in response.



You’ve been staring into the abyss too long, Ro. — Above the fray (@carpeffingdiem) June 10, 2026

He sold his soul long ago.