Ro Khanna Defends Nazi-Tattooed Candidate by Attacking Professor’s Tenure: 'We Need Higher Standards'

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justmindy
justmindy | 12:45 PM on June 10, 2026
AP Photo/Reed Saxon, FILE

Today, a CUNY Law Professor tweeted a very fair reply to a Ro Khanna video interview with Graham Platner.

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Where's the lie?

Ro didn't like that too much. If the truth hurts, say ow. If the shoe first, wear it. Hit dogs yelp, etc.

Also, it's almost like Ro was making a bit of a veiled threat.

Ro may not like it, but it's true.

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Maybe it's the poor hygiene and the badly kept facial hair.

At this point, it would be nice if there were ANY standards for politicians. It's scraping the bottom of the barrel. 

Yes, Ro, you are the baddie.

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That's a great start.

He sold his soul long ago.

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2026 ELECTIONS ANTIFA CONGRESS GRAHAM PLATNER

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