Democrats started their 2022 campaigns TODAY.

To be fair, Democrats have been using January 6 for the last year but theyâ€™re really really really laying it on thick today. And of course, most of the media is front and center doing their part to make sure the peons at home are reminded of how evil Trump supporters and by default ALL right-wing Americans are. Today isnâ€™t about Democracy or the only person who really lost her life that day, Ashli Babbitt, no no, itâ€™s about Democrats using an event to justify their crap behavior and deflect from how awful Biden has been.

John Hayward wrote a pretty spectacular and damning thread about what theyâ€™re trying to pull today.

If the 1/6 riots were an act of "terrorism" â€“ using force to achieve political ends â€“ then so were the BLM riots. The difference is that the latter were successful â€“ and their success was a bloody disaster for Americans, especially black Americans. â€” John Hayward (@Doc_0) January 6, 2022

Itâ€™s bad political theatre.

Period the end.

The grotesque spectacle Democrats and their media are putting on today is not a condemnation of "terrorism," or "insurrection," or "attacking elections." They aren't planning to say a single damn word about the very recent times THEY did all of those things. â€” John Hayward (@Doc_0) January 6, 2022

Yes, they did all of those things and much more. Let us know when they commemorate the anniversary of the 2020 riots the Democrats all encouraged.

This is all about crass political opportunism, and reinforcing the claim that left-wingers have a monopoly on "righteous" political violence. When lefties use violence on YOU, it's "mostly peaceful" and you should stop whining and walk it off â€“ even when they kill people. â€” John Hayward (@Doc_0) January 6, 2022

Damn, this is good.

And heâ€™s right.

Keep going.

I've never had any patience for rioters or political terrorists of any stripe, from Occupy Wall Street through BLM, Antifa, or the 1/6 crowd. NOBODY should think they can achieve political goals through violence and destruction â€“ but that's not the America we live in, is it? â€” John Hayward (@Doc_0) January 6, 2022

Nope.

That sure as hell isn't the message sent by an obsessive hyper-politicized focus on one act of political violence that personally discomfited the ruling elite, while other terrorism is minimized, excused, indulged, and rewarded. â€” John Hayward (@Doc_0) January 6, 2022

How dare the elite be in any way intimidated?! Thatâ€™s just saved for us peons who keep electing them for some reason.

People outside the Ruling Class bubble are sick of this crap. Did any of the geniuses who planned the big Insurrectionmas holiday bash stop to think, "I wonder what someone who lost their home and business â€“ or a family member â€“ to BLM riots will think when they watch this?" â€” John Hayward (@Doc_0) January 6, 2022

Sick.

Of.

This.

Crap.

No, of course not â€“ because those people don't matter AT ALL to the elite and ruling Party, except maybe as votes to be "harvested" after they finish dismantling our election system. The message today is that only THIS ONE violent outburst matters. Only this one is contemptible. â€” John Hayward (@Doc_0) January 6, 2022

Just this ONE.

Worse than 9/11.

Worse than Pearl Harbor.

WOW, Kamala Harris is disgusting.

And only this one is supposed to reflect negatively on people who weren't at the Capitol on 1/6. Only this one was "caused" by political rhetoric. Only this one "justifies" speech controls and punitive political action against people who committed no crime. â€” John Hayward (@Doc_0) January 6, 2022

Remember when Democrats were raising bail for the people arrested for burning private businesses and homes down? Good times.

The people running today's media and political circus events are much more aggressively, and effectively, using an act of violence to achieve political ends than the boobs who perpetrated that violence a year ago. The rioters didn't have a rational endgame. The opportunists do. â€” John Hayward (@Doc_0) January 6, 2022

Ask yourselves WHO has benefitted the most from January 6th â€¦ itâ€™s not the people who actually went into the Capitol and itâ€™s most definitely not the American people.

By all means, throw the book at EVERYONE who thinks they can impose their ideology by breaking the law â€“ but we need to worry a lot more about the people writing the laws, and what they really think about political violence. They most certainly do not reject it entirely. /end â€” John Hayward (@Doc_0) January 6, 2022

What he said.

All of it.

***

