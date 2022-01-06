It’s nice that Democrats finally have a holiday that’s all their own. What they’re doing today is not about the American people, ‘democracy,’ or any other grand notion they claim is behind all of the speeches and ‘festivities’. No no, it’s about them, their narrative, their campaigns, and deflecting from the disaster the Biden administration has shown itself to truly be.

The “candlelight vigil…will be held for democracy.” Beyond parody. pic.twitter.com/nFBNLfsfS1 — Josh Hammer (@josh_hammer) January 6, 2022

A vigil. For Democracy. Alrighty then, Democrats.

‘The vigil will be held for democracy and in remembrance of ‘the attack on democracy that occurred on Jan 6th, 2021.’

Does someone wanna tell them we’re not a Democracy?

Thanks.

“comforted”? — Gray Connolly (@GrayConnolly) January 6, 2022

Yeah, man. That grandmotherly type with her American flag hanging out in the Rotunda was super scary to those lawmakers and stuff. Clearly a threat to democracy.

Deadly for who? Oh that's right, the demonstrators. One shot dead, others beaten to death by Capitol Police — Tomayto Tomahto (@TomahtoTomayto) January 6, 2022

Notice there is no vigil for the woman who actually did lose her life on January 6. Unfortunately, she is on the wrong ‘side.’

It would be great if all MSNBC hosts today wore ball gowns and tuxedos — cypressaviation (@cypressaviation) January 6, 2022

C’mon, that’s a bit much even for them.

On second thought, let’s not give them any ideas.

***

