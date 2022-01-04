With everyone and their DOG moving over to GETTR (the numbers have been pretty big, peeps), we thought it only fitting to write something we found on that site that can be tied back to Twitter. Sadly, at this point, we’re not able to use GETTR posts in our stories (they don’t show up) BUT we can screenshot and go from there.

Seriously, without this post from Malcolm Flex on GETTR we’d have missed Ethan Klein’s whiny thread altogether.

Yeah, when you put the pictures side-by-side? EEEEK.

Here’s the thread Malcolm is referring to:

Joe Rogan, who lives on elk meat, egg yolk, and human growth hormone, with lungs full of tar, thinks he's healthier than everyone. This mfer is such a bitch that when he got covid he threw "the kitchen sink at it" – if youre so healthy just ride it out like you say a man should — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) January 4, 2022

Huh?

We’ve heard Rogan referred to as many things, but b*tch isn’t one of them.

He continued rambling:

Note, Ethan is so big and tough he swears a lot in this thread.

It’s so manly.

Or something.

Good to see Ethan is such an expert on COVID.

meanwhile, while joe is on a big pharma conspiracy against vaccines – someone needs to ask him who makes ivermectin and regeneron, and all the other shit he took when he had covid — Ethan Klein (@h3h3productions) January 4, 2022

*yawn*

Meanwhile, this thread didn’t go over well, like at all.

I'm sure you would say all of this to his face, tubby — Clifton Duncan. (@cliftonaduncan) January 4, 2022

Ouch.

Cry a bit more 🤣🤣🤣 — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) January 4, 2022

Someone's in need of attention. — Allen C George (@allencgeorge001) January 4, 2022

Boy, he really threatens you lot, doesn't he? There are more whiny crybabies per square column inch on Twitter than there are on every other platform #itsafukncesspool — Stiritup (@Stiritup11) January 4, 2022

Elk meat is delicious, though. — Michael. (@Yaanu) January 4, 2022

True story.

And you look like Baby Huey really let himself go. — David Vainqueur (@True_Canuck1) January 4, 2022

This is an insult to Baby Huey.

Translated: Joe Rogans podcast is vastly more popular than mine ever will be. — Timøthy James (@TimothyJame5) January 4, 2022

Yup, that’s the vibe we’re getting here too.

But here’s the attention you ordered, Ethan.

***

