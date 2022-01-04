Socialism sucks. Sorry, not sorry.

And c’mon, you’d have to be a complete moron to believe any sort of data China releases on COVID.

Case in point:

For real?

You know the face you make when the adorable little old lady at the front of the line at the grocery store pulls out a handful of coupons and her checkbook? Yeah, just made that face.

It gets better.

Or worse, depending on your sense of humor.

BECAUSE SOCIALISM OR SOMETHING.

Or we could blame cats.

That works.

It’s cats.

Hey, it makes as much sense as this drivel.

Trending

Unions.

Of course.

We should raise money to send these unions to China so they can have the sort of government they really want.

Win-win, right?

Oops.

Wasn’t it China that was welding their citizens into their homes?

We seriously snort-laughed.

And no, it’s not a pretty sight.

Socialists are going to socialist.

Psh, they won’t lock their Socialist, China-loving pals.

Heh.

And THAT’S the truth.

***

Related:

Class is in SESSION: Ted Cruz SCHOOLS ‘revisionist historian’ Nikole Hannah-Jones on basic Civil War history she can’t even get right

‘What is going ON in NYC?!’ Christina Pushaw sets the record STRAIGHT on COVID comparing Florida’s data to NYC and oh HELL yeah

‘Sit DOWN, penis owner’! Sean Gunn’s attempt at mansplaining gender to J.K. Rowling and SHAMING her for having an opinion does NOT go well

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: AmericaCOVIDdatadeathsParty for Socialism and Liberation

Recommended Twitchy Video