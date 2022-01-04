Socialism sucks. Sorry, not sorry.

And c’mon, you’d have to be a complete moron to believe any sort of data China releases on COVID.

Case in point:

Lives lost to COVID in 2021 🇺🇸 415,000

🇨🇳 2 — Party for Socialism and Liberation (@pslweb) January 1, 2022

For real?

You know the face you make when the adorable little old lady at the front of the line at the grocery store pulls out a handful of coupons and her checkbook? Yeah, just made that face.

It gets better.

Or worse, depending on your sense of humor.

Mainland China has only had two deaths from COVID in 2021. Why has China succeeded and the U.S. failed to beat the pandemic? @TheSocProgramhttps://t.co/YoP0iTJwkP — Party for Socialism and Liberation (@pslweb) January 1, 2022

BECAUSE SOCIALISM OR SOMETHING.

Or we could blame cats.

That works.

It’s cats.

Hey, it makes as much sense as this drivel.

Some 476 RNs have died of COVID among 4,702 health care worker deaths overall, according to National Nurses United. More than 1 million U.S. health care workers have tested positive for COVID. NNU has called a national day of action on Jan. 13.https://t.co/RWE2LWbEgF — Party for Socialism and Liberation (@pslweb) January 2, 2022

Unions.

Of course.

Mainland China indeed only had 2 deaths to COVID in 2021. During that same time, however, the U.S. actually lost 472,960 people.https://t.co/Kysyv26Nqm — Party for Socialism and Liberation (@pslweb) January 4, 2022

We should raise money to send these unions to China so they can have the sort of government they really want.

Win-win, right?

"In fact, based on excess mortality calculations, The Economist estimates that the true number of Covid deaths in China is not 4,636 – but something like 1.7 million. "https://t.co/zIqPam6zBv — Cincy Browncoat – You can't take the sky from me (@cincy_browncoat) January 4, 2022

Oops.

I mean, what else would a communist dictatorship responsible for a global pandemic that’s killed 6 million people in 200 countries say? — Mark Ashworth (@marklarflash) January 4, 2022

Wasn’t it China that was welding their citizens into their homes?

Oh, don't know if you know this, but "gullible" isn't in the dictionary. ("Propaganda" is, though.) pic.twitter.com/RBdeTiA5TN — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) January 4, 2022

IRL LOL — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) January 4, 2022

We seriously snort-laughed.

And no, it’s not a pretty sight.

nearly 8,000 likes… — Captain Solo (@captainsolo53) January 4, 2022

Socialists are going to socialist.

This feels like misinformation? What do you think @Twitter ? — Mrz.T (@MaeTellu) January 4, 2022

Psh, they won’t lock their Socialist, China-loving pals.

Heh.

This is a parody account, right? — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) January 4, 2022

Well, that’s just a lie — 💸💸💸🇺🇸🌐 (@rnoyfb) January 3, 2022

And THAT’S the truth.

