PRETTY sure Sean Gunn is famous because his big brother put him in a big movie.

So we’re not entirely sure why he thinks he has ANY business lecturing JK Rowling about her stance regarding gender when in the grand scheme of being famous, he’s really not. And he’s certainly NOT an expert on gender … mansplain much, chief?

No, actually the “question at the heart of this debate” is, why do YOU (essentially just a rich person with opinions) merit being listened to as though you’re an expert here? https://t.co/f6UKe9gcTj — Sean Gunn (@seangunn) January 2, 2022

No, actually the question at the heart of this debate is why Sean felt the need to try and talk down to Rowling in this way. Was he hoping the trans-community would think of him as an ally and perhaps he’d gain more followers? Or did he know this tirade would get him on the ‘radar’ and he’d get dragged like he’s never been dragged before?

We suppose someone desperate for attention will take any sort of attention, good or bad.

Oh, he continued:

The answer, of course, is that you don’t. There’s not a single reason why you’re opinion is relevant. This isn’t a dinner party, it’s a public space, which is what makes this whole thing so confounding. — Sean Gunn (@seangunn) January 2, 2022

*your*

You’d think if he was going to mansplain to one of the most famous writers in modern times he’d at least try and use the correct form of YOUR.

But then he used a big word like, ‘confounding.’ Ooooh.

How is it possible that at no point, not a single day, has an intelligent person such as yourself woken up, looked in the mirror, and said to yourself, “maybe I should STFU about this because I might not know what I’m talking about?” — Sean Gunn (@seangunn) January 2, 2022

Someone wanna hand Sean that mirror?

It’s a staggering amount of inflated self-importance and lack of humility. There’s a difference between being “silenced” and being encouraged that your opinion is not welcome or helpful. You’re still young enough to learn this difference, and I remain hopeful that you will. — Sean Gunn (@seangunn) January 2, 2022

And another mirror for that tweet.

HOOBOY, when it comes to people with zero self-awareness, ol’ Sean is right at the top of the list.

He had to know this wouldn’t go well.

Sean, how is it possible that at no point, not a single day, has an intelligent person such as yourself woken up, looked in the mirror, and said to yourself, “maybe I should STFU about this because I might not know what I’m talking about?” — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) January 3, 2022

*chef’s kiss*

It’s staggering, right?

Why shouldn't every response to you (essentially just a rich person with opinions) be the exact same thing? Either it's possible that the life experiences that form people's opinions aren't invalidated by wealth, or we should ignore you completely too — Parumpatumtums (@RummaTumTums) January 3, 2022

A rich person whose big brother helped him get there … just wanted to put that caveat in there.

Maybe because she’s 100% right and the fact too many intelligent people disregard such rudimentary biological facts and exploit psychological disorders as if mental illness is something to promote their foolish sense of political correctness and/or perverse gratification. — Free Range Grandpa (@charlietrips) January 3, 2022

Bingo.

She leads off her statement here explaining how she spent years studying the issue before weighing in publicly. So she literally said this to herself in the mirror for a while there Sean. https://t.co/aKOhdiWbTw — Tom Quinn ⚜️ (@doublespeak152) January 3, 2022

Hey! Hey you! Penis owner! She is a WOMAN discussing WOMEN'S issues. It's you who should stfu about it. It's your opinion that isn't welcome or helpful. Run along and go do rich, worthless man things. — Kate the Great (@kilomikealpha77) January 3, 2022

Rich, worthless man things.

Heh.

Dude, you’re projecting so much you could summon Batman. — Ben Cooper (@bencooper) January 3, 2022

Complete this series of words: pot, kettle, _________. — BrawIsMyDirndl (@KalinkaDirndl) January 3, 2022

Lol you're in the middle of a multiple tweet thread that @jk_rowling should not say that there are two genders because she isn't an expert. — Biden left Americans in a nation run by terrorists (@BillySullivan7) January 3, 2022

Not big on the self-awareness there are you chief? — Madlaw (@madlaw1071) January 3, 2022

Not in the least.

***

