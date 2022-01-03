Far be it for us to tell Twitter how to do their job HOWEVER if they are now suspending people for sharing COVID misinformation they should be suspending Rachel Maddow any minute now because this footage of her telling people the vaccine ‘stops the virus’ is still up and gosh, golly, gee, she’s not even locked, let alone suspended.

Perhaps it’s ok for certain people to share COVID misinformation, which is how their crap ‘Terms of Service’ has always worked. If you hate the right people and push the right narrative (or should we say, left) then you can get away with all sorts of rule-breaking on this supposedly unbiased Big Tech giant of social media.

Case in point:

Just curious, why isn't Rachel Maddow banned for this? pic.twitter.com/bf5PI7WGnY — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) December 30, 2021

We know for a fact this is misinformation.

And yet no lock or suspension.

Heck, there’s not even a warning label on it.

Classy as always.

When do they suspend Rachel? Asking for a friend.

She is allowed to spew misinformation and @TwitterSupport doesn’t care – because she’s a Democrat. https://t.co/1YIXeeSg27 — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) January 3, 2022

Ric Grenell puts it out there. Short, simple, and true. Twitter is ok with Democrats lying because … they’re Democrats. And there is a huge bias on the site, regardless of what they claim. Otherwise, they wouldn’t have suspended Marjorie Taylor Greene OR they’d suspend Rachel Maddow.

Why is he always gesticulating and whining? — Eric Winegarden 🇺🇸 (@EricVldw) January 3, 2022

He.

We see you, Chris Hayes!

Watching his Adam's apple bounce on high speed, is more entertaining. — 🐾NativeOjibwa™🐾 (@MiskwahyaAgwamo) December 31, 2021

Eeeeek.

Anti-science. — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) January 3, 2022

Yes. This. Absolutely this. What Rachel said is anti-science so let the SUSPENSION COMMENCE.

Awwwww, that’s right.

Nobody believes her anyway.

Because she's a member of Team Good™. — Tobias W. Kaiser (@T_W_Kaiser) December 30, 2021

*sigh*

In Twitter’s eyes, yes.

That's how a vaccine is supposed to work. So, is it really a vaccine? — Terry, likethecloth (@SawnyScot) December 30, 2021

I'm labeling this is misinformation — Only Wrong Because I'm White (@WrongBCImWhite) December 30, 2021

Lots and lots of people have done the same, and yet nada from Twitter.

We know, you’re hardly shocked.

Neither are we.

***

Related:

‘Dem conspiracy machine ALREADY in overdrive’: Laurence Tribe must REALLY be worried about those 22 midterms to be pushing this crazy

‘It is HIERARCHY’! Christina Pushaw only needs TWO (brutal) tweets to completely take AOC APART for partying maskless in Florida

Who they REALLY are: –> Ana Navarro, George Takei, and others TORCHED for celebrating Twitter suspending Marjorie Taylor Greene

Recommended Twitchy Video