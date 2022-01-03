Wow.

Our good, not-at-all psychotic friends on the Left are REALLY ramping up the fear and crazy around January 6. Yeah yeah yeah, we get it, we’re within three days of the anniversary of THE COUP (or whatever they’re calling it right now to scare people into voting for Democrats), but seriously with this?

This is just insanity.

THEY’RE LAYING THE GROUNDWORK TO ACTUALLY WIN AN ELECTION … ERR … OVERTHROW THE DEMOCRATS!

Larry Tribe is just a mess. A mess 1.2 MILLION people follow on Twitter.

“Those who manufactured the crusade to steal the 2020 election know how and why they failed. They are laying the groundwork to overturn the next election successfully. The coup is still underway.”https://t.co/Ocf7rMEbbi — Laurence Tribe (@tribelaw) January 3, 2022

The coup is still underway. DA DA DAAAAA!

And of course, the story is behind a paywall.

From The Boston Globe:

A year has passed since that dark day. I still remember the bitter smell of tear gas as we walked back into the building later that day. I can feel the crunch of broken glass under my shoes and see the small drops of blood on the white marble floors. But those memories are less crisp now and they have taken a backseat to anger, outrage, and frustration. I’m angry that many Republicans failed to denounce political violence, disavow the Big Lie, and say loudly and clearly that the election was not stolen. I’m outraged at the cowardice of so-called leaders like minority leader Kevin McCarthy who still embrace the very conspiracy theories that led to violence.

They’re really milking this, right? Considering the potato sitting in the White House they elected to lead their party we’re not surprised they’re already going the route of ‘it’s not an election, it’s a coup.’ Luckily, the only people this sort of tripe resonates with would never vote for a Republican anyway.

Worried about the midterms, Larry? You should be.

Looks like all the presidents are imposters that somehow stole the election.@PolitiBunny https://t.co/i65uCckyv2 — The Doctor (@TennantRob) January 3, 2022

LOL, Larry. Takes a lot of nerve to say that while Dems in Congress are plotting to gut free elections. — Brandon Letsgo (@E__Strobel) January 3, 2022

You are a well Tribe, so I have to ask. Why are you spewing this dribble? If 1/6 we're a serious assault or coup attempt, 1/6 would have ended in a bloody mess regardless of the outcome. — Phineas J Whoopee (@j_whoopee) January 3, 2022

God, you're as stupid as ever — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) January 3, 2022

True.

Dem conspiracy machine is already in overdrive. Understandable when you can't rely on Biden's dismal record. — Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) January 3, 2022

Dismal.

Abysmal.

Horrific.

Worst ever?

Yeah. 2022 is gonna be FUN.

***

Related:

‘It is HIERARCHY’! Christina Pushaw only needs TWO (brutal) tweets to completely take AOC APART for partying maskless in Florida

Who they REALLY are: –> Ana Navarro, George Takei, and others TORCHED for celebrating Twitter suspending Marjorie Taylor Greene

Just. WOW –> We are witnessing Google’s real-time censorship of the term ‘mass information psychosis’ as mentioned by Dr. Robert Malone (watch THIS!)

Recommended Twitchy Video