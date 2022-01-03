Well, well, well, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is really living it up in free Florida. And this editor should note, our criticizing AOC has absolutely zero to do with wanting to date and/or sleep with the Socialist Democrat darling. It’s really just the complete hypocrisy of it all. While parents in her district are worried about their kids going back to school (and masking the littlest of the little), she’s taking advantage of a state that hasn’t locked down any of its people via draconian mandates.

Case in point.

EXPOSED: AOC is STILL lounging it up in Florida, in large crowds and maskless. This time at a Drag Queen bar in Miami. Rules for thee but not for me. pic.twitter.com/8l30GFA0GT — Brendon Leslie (@BrendonLeslie) January 2, 2022

The saddest part of this is her supporters who chime in and say she deserves a vacation. While they sit in New York, forced to mask everywhere they go and provide their vaccination passports to go out and eat anywhere. Christina Pushaw really summed up the entire issue leaving AOC zero room to claim it’s because people want to date her.

I don’t mind that AOC is partying mask-free in Miami. But I DO mind that 2-year-olds in her district are force-masked for hours at daycare and NYC schoolchildren are eating lunch outside in freezing temperatures. “Rules for thee, not for me” = Soviet style https://t.co/v99XFCIu2t — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) January 3, 2022

Nailed it.

If AOC wants to party and be free, we totally support that. But she should be fighting for her constituents to have that same level of freedom, especially kiddos who are forced to mask and sit OUTSIDE IN THE COLD for lunch because that somehow protects them from a virus.

Christina continued:

AOC’s behavior is not hypocrisy — it is HIERARCHY. By openly flouting the same rules that she pushes on her constituents, she is signaling that she is powerful and does not have to abide by the same restrictions as the peasants. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) January 3, 2022

There it is.

Not hypocrisy (although we think there’s a teensy bit there as well), but HIERARCHY. Rules for thee but not for me. And yes, she is showing that she is powerful and untouchable in her position of elected official.

Just like any good Socialist does.

Bingo. — Vadim Bichutskiy, DO NOT COMPLY, LET'S GO BRANDON! (@Stat4Real) January 3, 2022

This is something I’ve seen time and again in the country of Georgia especially during lockdown. It’s an aggressive, in-your-face Soviet power play. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) January 3, 2022

Correct… Socialist hierarchy — Scott "this is as far as the [email protected]@rds are going.” (@ScottC20012) January 3, 2022

This kind of flex also gets her more campaign donations. People donate hoping for the same… “indulgences.”

Per CA prison guard precedent, CA Covid exemptions run at about $600 a head. — Ron Bassilian (@Ron4California) January 3, 2022

The people who support her more than support her living it up while they suffer.

It’s freakin’ weird.

Careful she will think you want a date — I want to date AOC (@docjoe77) January 3, 2022

Just the most ridiculous woman … maybe, ever.

***

Related:

Who they REALLY are: –> Ana Navarro, George Takei, and others TORCHED for celebrating Twitter suspending Marjorie Taylor Greene

Just. WOW –> We are witnessing Google’s real-time censorship of the term ‘mass information psychosis’ as mentioned by Dr. Robert Malone (watch THIS!)

Sit TF DOWN! #SickOut2SaveLives troll accusing NYC mayor of ‘SENDING CHILDREN TO THEIR DEATHS’ by sending them to school BACKFIRES

Recommended Twitchy Video