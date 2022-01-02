Nothing to see here, just the world’s LARGEST search engine working in real-time to censor the phrase, ‘mass information psychosis.’ Almost as if they don’t want anyone searching out what Dr. Robert Malone said on Joe Rogan or learning for themselves what the term might mean.

By the time we looked the top article for Malone was a hit piece from The Atlantic (that Joy Reid shared) working to discredit him and his involvement with the technology behind mRNA.

This is the sort of stuff you see in a scary movie … just sayin’.

Watch:

We are witnessing Google’s real-time censorship of the term “mass formation psychosis” as mentioned by @RWMaloneMD on @joerogan podcast. Don’t let them get away with it! Listen to the episode for yourself. pic.twitter.com/wvvmN6X3Uw — Zach Herbert 🇺🇸 (@zachherbert) January 2, 2022

Wow.

Not the first time they’ve done this and sadly, it won’t be the last.

But seeing it in real-time is something else.

Who uses Google anymore? — Jacob Fellure (@jacobfellure) January 2, 2022

Lots and lots and lots of people.

Google IS Big Tech.

Oh, you know, a few billion people — Zach Herbert 🇺🇸 (@zachherbert) January 2, 2022

No big whoop.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

This is why I don’t bother with google search anymore — BitcoinerBish (@bitcoinerbish) January 2, 2022

Sounds like we need more and more people to do the same.

Bing appears OK too. — Paul Collider (@PaulCollider) January 2, 2022

I switched my search preference over to @DuckDuckGo. Can't figure out a reason not to. — Dave Maney (@davemaney) January 2, 2022

https://t.co/DzoVW9SnLA — WARTIME WEINICUS ORB BOI 🔮 58k Gang (@weinicus) January 2, 2022

Can’t. Have. People. Looking. This. Up.

Google’s first search result points you to a YouTube video that tries to discredit the ‘mass formation psychosis’ theory as a ‘new far right buzzword’ — Giulio (@giulio416) January 2, 2022

Right? Only crazy right-wingers believe in this stuff because they’re anti-vaxx and want to sabotage Biden! REEEEEEE

That’s truly scary. — Chris (@HODLUSA) January 2, 2022

Yup.

This is what’s showing on Google now.

Is this because they got caught manipulating search results? pic.twitter.com/BZ1YS3uWgh — Average Joe (@JoeMackie) January 2, 2022

And by changing quickly they mean being completely manipulated to make sure anyone searching for the term ‘mass formation psychosis’ on Google only sees articles painting anyone who believes in it as a right-wing lunatic.

Don’t mind us, we’re just adjusting our tinfoil hats.

***

Related:

Sit TF DOWN! #SickOut2SaveLives troll accusing NYC mayor of ‘SENDING CHILDREN TO THEIR DEATHS’ by sending them to school BACKFIRES

Uber-douche Bill Kristol DRAGGED after whining he’s exhausted and feeling unrewarded for trying to nudge his now idiotic allies to ‘a better place’

‘Pot … meet kettle.’ Joy Reid trying to discredit Dr. Robert Malone’s appearance on Joe Rogan and ‘mass formation psychosis’ goes oh SO very wrong

Recommended Twitchy Video