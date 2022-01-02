Nothing to see here, just the world’s LARGEST search engine working in real-time to censor the phrase, ‘mass information psychosis.’ Almost as if they don’t want anyone searching out what Dr. Robert Malone said on Joe Rogan or learning for themselves what the term might mean.

By the time we looked the top article for Malone was a hit piece from The Atlantic (that Joy Reid shared) working to discredit him and his involvement with the technology behind mRNA.

This is the sort of stuff you see in a scary movie … just sayin’.

Watch:

Wow.

Not the first time they’ve done this and sadly, it won’t be the last.

But seeing it in real-time is something else.

Lots and lots and lots of people.

Trending

Google IS Big Tech.

No big whoop.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Sounds like we need more and more people to do the same.

Can’t. Have. People. Looking. This. Up.

Right? Only crazy right-wingers believe in this stuff because they’re anti-vaxx and want to sabotage Biden! REEEEEEE

Yup.

And by changing quickly they mean being completely manipulated to make sure anyone searching for the term ‘mass formation psychosis’ on Google only sees articles painting anyone who believes in it as a right-wing lunatic.

Don’t mind us, we’re just adjusting our tinfoil hats.

***

Related:

Sit TF DOWN! #SickOut2SaveLives troll accusing NYC mayor of ‘SENDING CHILDREN TO THEIR DEATHS’ by sending them to school BACKFIRES

Uber-douche Bill Kristol DRAGGED after whining he’s exhausted and feeling unrewarded for trying to nudge his now idiotic allies to ‘a better place’

‘Pot … meet kettle.’ Joy Reid trying to discredit Dr. Robert Malone’s appearance on Joe Rogan and ‘mass formation psychosis’ goes oh SO very wrong

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: COVIDGoogleJoe Roganmass formation psychosmRNARobert Malone

Recommended Twitchy Video