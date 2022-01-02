National Review’s Philip Klein wrote an article about how difficult it can be to ‘not comply’ in a blue area. And to his point, this editor lives in Virginia which until recently was very blue and one of the first states to enact ridiculous and draconian mandates, and there were plenty of ‘Karens’ in this area who were more than happy to nag and attack if someone didn’t follow the rules. Which is of course part of being in a blue state.

Until the people who live in that blue state get sick of all that crap and vote for Republicans but we digress (GO VIRGINIA!).

It's popular for some conservatives to tweet "Do Not Comply" in response to dumb Covid policies. But as I write, the "do not comply" approach presents a lot of practical problems, esp if you live in a blue area https://t.co/9WkwmFkLI9 — Philip Klein (@philipaklein) December 30, 2021

Now, for some reason, Philip’s piece seems to have reminded Bill Kristol about how exhausted and unrewarded he feels for trying to guide his idiotic allies to a better place. If only you peons would stop thinking for yourselves and listen to Bill or something.

Just who TF does this guy think he is?

One of the worst things about being a non-deluded member of an ideological movement is the intellectual contortions you have to engage in to at once justify the idiocy of your allies, while at the same time trying to nudge them to a better place. Exhausting and unrewarding. https://t.co/M7ZZb04Xac — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) January 2, 2022

Bill, dude, you endorsed Terry McAuliffe. Sit DOWN.

Remember when Jennifer Rubin said that endorsement would be a big deal?

Hilarious.

Meh–that's nothing compared to the contortions those in the Biden cult do to twist Biden's massive failures into successes. — mallen2010 (@mallen_2010) January 2, 2022

Silly, everything that’s wrong with our country is our fault, not Joe’s.

Heh.

“Such a burden to be a sophisticated intellectual and having fools dare to disagree with me.” 🙄 Dude, get over yourself. — Leonidas (@Leo60606878) January 2, 2022

It’s so hard being so much smarter than the unwashed masses.

If we rolled our eyes any further back in our heads we’d see Noth Carolina.

Try to cope. — Dusty (@dustopian) January 2, 2022

Seriously.

This is Twitter Bill, stop writing like it's your next failure of a book. — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) January 2, 2022

Reading your tweets is exhausting and unrewarding… — Time4fisticuffs🙏✝️❤🇺🇸 (@ullikemike) January 2, 2022

Mirror — Sally Tomato (@MrSallyTomato) January 2, 2022

Your sentence was exhausting and unrewarding, @BillKristol — Jody Taylor (@Jodyjtaylor) January 2, 2022

About the idiocy of your allies… pic.twitter.com/F4qyM9gxAz — Political Sock (@politicalsock) January 2, 2022

Good times.

Don't sell yourself short judge, you're a tremendous slouch. — Michael 🇺🇸 Distinguished LGBFJB Fellow (@click4mrh) January 2, 2022

No one cares what you think. If you were half as decent reporter as you think you are in your mind you would be writing about the crookednes in the WH and in congress. — steve lowe (@jslowe1949) January 2, 2022

Bill doesn't influence people the way he thinks he does. — Fred P – Native New Yorkian (@FredPetrune) January 2, 2022

Which is probably why he REALLY feels unrewarded, but that’s another story.

***

Related:

‘Pot … meet kettle.’ Joy Reid trying to discredit Dr. Robert Malone’s appearance on Joe Rogan and ‘mass formation psychosis’ goes oh SO very wrong

As we come to the end of 2021 (whoohoo!) HERE are some of the WORST, most hilariously horrible tweets that made us all point and laugh

Blue-check lecturing Jesse Kelly about having ‘humility’ and being kind to the jackas*es who SHUT America down over COVID goes SO freakin’ wrong

Recommended Twitchy Video