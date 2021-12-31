Whoohoo! 2021 is finally coming to an end (although it seems like it just started and yet lasted a bazillion years) so it’s time to put together a list of some of the dumbest, most hilariously bad tweets of the year. Many of them we covered, some of them we missed, most of them made us laugh AT the person tweeting it and not with them.

Note, yeah it’s IMPOSSIBLE to list all of the worst tweets on Twitter but we had to try. Heh. We know we missed thousands and thousands of crappy tweets but there’s always next year and WHO ARE YOU TO JUDGE US?!

Kidding.

Take a look, starting with the one and only Jen P-sucky who was determined to make sure we all knew what an awesome job Kamala Harris has done as VP.

For anyone who needs to hear it. @VP is not only a vital partner to @POTUS but a bold leader who has taken on key, important challenges facing the country—from voting rights to addressing root causes of migration to expanding broadband. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) November 15, 2021

Oof.

Ok, and this one from Hillary THAT SHE SENT JUST TODAY because omg, c’mon. This picture is easily 20 years old.

Looking ahead to 2022. Wishing you a happy, healthy, and fabulous New Year. pic.twitter.com/eAuCATnoVW — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) December 31, 2021

Really lady?

And speaking of lady … that’s no lady!

Our Kwanzaa celebrations are some of my favorite childhood memories. As families across the United States light the red, black, and green candles of the Kinara this week, our family sends our wishes and blessings for a happy and healthy new year. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 26, 2021

No one seemed to believe Kamala’s tweet about her family’s Kwanzaa traditions.

Wonder why.

Oh, and we listed a few from The Lincoln Project because they are truly a dumpster fire unto their own right:

Creepy.

We’re coming for you, @GlennYoungkin. — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 27, 2021

Did we say creepy? Yeah.

First they asked you to sacrifice your grandparents for the economy, now it's your children. pic.twitter.com/izVGYaY3Pt — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) August 11, 2021

The last group who should be tweeting about kids is these a*s-nuggets.

Another a*s-nugget would be this guy.

Still one of the best parody accounts on this site. pic.twitter.com/zM3d5iUeKS — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) December 31, 2021

Yikes.

He almost makes David Hogg seem smart.

Almost.

Anyone else know young people who are American seriously considering leaving the country to start a new life because of the state of politics in the us? — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) December 2, 2021

When David tweeted this, people were taking up collections to help him leave the country. We debated using his tweets about his failed pillow business but we thought this one truly encapsulated Harvard’s pride.

And then there’s this broad:

On that CNN clip about the so-called white suburban women – the narrative is complete bullsh%! College educated white woman voted for McAuliffe by a bigger margin than Biden. Non-college white women gave it to Youngkin- and the reason is simple: racism- they don't want progress. — Amy Siskind 🏳️‍🌈 (@Amy_Siskind) November 7, 2021

Amy gets fussy with us when we write about her, but this was too good not to include. Plus Youngkin’s win in Virginia was AWESOMELY AWESOME.

We can tell you what’s NOT awesomely awesome, and that’s any tweet from Jeffery ‘Got Caught Boppin’ His Bologna on a Zoom Work Call’ Toobin.

If you believe that women should have the right choose abortion, today's Supreme Court argument was a wall-to-wall disaster. — Jeffrey Toobin (@JeffreyToobin) December 1, 2021

This ‘worst tweets’ stuff seriously writes itself.

If we included every crappy tweet AOC sent in 2021 the whole list would just be her so we chose this one … again, after Younking’s win. Ok ok, so this editor is totally biased. DEAL WITH IT.

One dangerous aspect of thinking there’s a “woke problem” is that Dem chances for re-election or majorities in House, Senate, & WH rely on the racial justice issue of voting rights. Dems distancing from racial justice makes protection of voting rights less likely,ensuring losses — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 8, 2021

Virginia is red, y’all.

YAAAAAS.

Anyway, back to it.

Couldn’t be a list of awful tweets without at least one from our favorite tater, Brian Stelter.

For what it's worth, when Chris Cuomo addressed his actions on the air back in August, he said "this will be my final word on it," and he hasn't addressed the matter on TV since. https://t.co/rbaxBMNOhn — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) November 30, 2021

Sure we could have included one of the hundreds of tweets where he babbles about Fox News BUT considering the story around CNN right now, we thought this one made sense.

You know who doesn’t make sense?

Alyssa Milano. True, this is not her ‘tweet’ but she said it:

Alyssa Milano: Giving birth reminded me of being sexually assaulted https://t.co/ZzWVhkEnyV pic.twitter.com/zP1JB80tjD — Page Six (@PageSix) November 5, 2021

Yikes.

And here’s a little more yikes since we’re dealing in ‘yikes’ right now.

There is no time to waste. We need to pass the #BuildBackBetter Act to get working families the support they need. pic.twitter.com/8tFyUhGAy9 — Care In Action (@CareInActionUS) November 17, 2021

IT HURTS.

Also, this hurts worse and since we saw it you do too.

Lucky you.

MAKE IT STOP.

And while you’re at it, make this stop too.

Not great, guys.

Gotta love this nugget from Glenn Kessler admitting they wouldn’t be fact-checking Biden.

WashPost 'fact checker' Glenn Kessler won't count false Biden claims like Trump's: "I assume the Biden presidency will be a lot like the Obama presidency, and that they will be responsive, and will be able to quickly back up what they're saying."https://t.co/PUg8z4uzIZ pic.twitter.com/EQAUyaRqSy — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) January 24, 2021

Jennifer Rubin is another tweeter with so many horrible tweets we weren’t sure where to start so again, this tweet about Bill Kristol endorsing Terry McAuliffe.

Heh.

That was a big endorsement, you bet.

Then there's this gem from the blogger discussing the VA Governor's race. pic.twitter.com/0DLSjKzUTq — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) December 31, 2021

This next tweet wasn’t bad, it was just epic.

A lawyer using Zoom couldn’t get the cat filter off, remember this!?

A lawyer using Zoom had to let a judge know that he wasn’t a cat after inadvertently activating a face filter pic.twitter.com/vChc14mjM1 — Mikael Thalen (@MikaelThalen) February 9, 2021

Adorable.

Poor guy.

Want to see another ‘poor guy’? Look no further than Rep. Eric Swalwell. We write about this yahoo at least once a week if not more because he is a train wreck on Twitter. Like AOC, if we included every one of his crap tweets it would be JUST him on this list so we went with one of his most recent, where he claims this guy threatened him on Instagram. Nobody seems to buy his story though:

A man DM’d I should be shot. For my family’s safety, I asked Twitter for help ID’ing him. When Twitter fell short (thanks for trying!) I asked the guy his name (stringing him a bit) & why he threatened me. Meet Jeremy Marshall who told me he was radicalized by Tucker Carlson. 🧵 — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) December 30, 2021

Yeah, awkward.

Sort of like anything from Scott Dworkin:

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Hooboy, that was hilarious.

As was this from Paul Krugman:

Aside from priorities, is this even true? Is there any good reason to believe that inflation hits low-income households especially hard? 1/ https://t.co/72hxWaL5zW — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) December 11, 2021

Gotta love it when an economist tells the poors inflation won’t hurt them.

Ridiculous.

Almost as ridiculous as this from Jemele Hill:

It’s not the messaging, folks. This country simply loves white supremacy. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) November 3, 2021

THE COUNTRY SIMPLY LOVES WHITE SUPREMACY.

Alrighty then.

Oh, and this piece couldn’t be done without at least one horrid tweet from one horrid blue-check claiming January 6 was worse than 9/11.

Honestly, we’re shocked this one is still up.

Then again, we’re shocked this woman leaves any of her tweets up.

I feel like the people tweeting #ObamaVariant with the most frantic rage are mostly mad that their unvaccinated, spurned by the culture arses would never, ever-ever get invited to a party at that level. Also my guess is they're cool with with the unvaxxed & unmasked at Sturgis… — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) August 8, 2021

There are so many … so many.

Awww, and President Biden abandoning Americans and Afghanis. Good times:

The blatant lie this was. pic.twitter.com/kl8SEjLQcJ — Parms (@MikeParmeter) December 31, 2021

Wow.

Another wow, and not in a good way:

We come together to mourn the lives lost to the same racist system that devalues Black lives and devalued the lives of Anthony and JoJo. #ReimagineKenosha — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) November 19, 2021

Kenosha.

We tell ourselves they can’t help but be horrible but you know what, they can help it.

They just don’t.

Case in point.

The DAY Madden passed.

Classy as always.

Sort of like Stephen King.

In the Kenosha footage, Kyle Rittenhouse looks eerily like Eric Harris, one of the Columbine shooters. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 19, 2021

But this editor’s favorite?

Seth Rogen telling people he was AOK with being robbed over and over again because it’s called ‘living in a big city.’

Dude I’ve lived here for over 20 years. You’re nuts haha. It’s lovely here. Don’t leave anything valuable in it. It’s called living in a big city. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) November 24, 2021

As we said WAAAAAAY up there, we’ve only barely scratched the surface when it comes to horrible tweets, but we hope you enjoyed our list. Thank you for being part of our readership in 2021 and we look forward to pointing and laughing at these crazies and many more in 2022 and beyond. HAPPY NEW YEAR!!! – sj

***

