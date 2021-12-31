Wait. A teenager disagrees with their dad? And that dad is Ted Cruz?! WHOA.

Holy crap this is dumb:

Ted Cruz’s daughter says she disagrees ‘with most of his views’ https://t.co/ZsVB1cKkrY — Dallas Morning News (@dallasnews) December 31, 2021

From the Dallas Morning News:

Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz found himself in a predicament this week that would make any parent working in politics nervous: an outspoken teenage daughter with a TikTok account. Answering questions from followers on the social media application about the pros and cons of being related to a U.S. senator, Cruz’s 13-year-old daughter said she liked traveling and receiving candy and gifts in the mail. But she expressed dislike for her security detail, which she said follows her around her neighborhood and to her friends’ homes. The video was first reported by The Dallas Observer.

She’s 13.

Really guys?

And she doesn’t like a security detail?

THIS IS NEWS?

So to clarify, we’re not allowed to discuss the 51 year old son of the sitting POTUS, but the 13 year old daughter of the senator from Texas is ‘newsworthy.’ Does that sum it up? — Elaine Batt (@elainebatt3) December 31, 2021

Right?

We’re not supposed to pick on Hunter Biden because he’s Joe’s son, but Ted’s 13-year-old daughter is fair game.

Cripes, the media sucks.

this is only news when you’re a disgusting rag of a publication. i’d say “do better” but we know you can’t — Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) December 31, 2021

Guys she’s 13 can I tell you what being a teenage girl is like — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) December 31, 2021

But this is a big deal and stuff since he’s Ted Cruz or something.

Maybe circle back to this when she is an adult. You scum bags. — Ginny (@ginkates) December 31, 2021

This is an insult to scumbags everywhere.

His 13 year old daughter disagrees with him, and you think that's news? — Frank (@richardrahl1086) December 31, 2021

Now do the Hunter Biden.. you know the adult son of the President who is embroiled in many shady things.. just give 10% of your attention to this and pretend to be objective.. after all “10% for the big guy” — The Original Straw Smuggler (@ethebuilder) December 31, 2021

How many Hunter Biden stories have you done? — Phyliss Walker (@pdkwalk) December 31, 2021

The 10 year old or the 13 year old? pic.twitter.com/P34czHVOVG — Kenny Webster (@KennethRWebster) December 31, 2021

Hard-hitting news right here.

You betcha.

