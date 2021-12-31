Keith Olbermann made a tacky joke about the size of Mitt Romney’s family.

Well, he’s trying to claim it’s a joke NOW that other outlets are calling him out for being a toad, but we’re pretty sure he was just being troll.

As usual.

From The Hill:

Sports and political commentator Keith Olbermann drew backlash on Wednesday after tweeting about Sen. Mitt Romney‘s (R-Utah) family. Romney, who with his wife Ann has five sons and 25 grandchildren as well as one great-grandchild, tweeted a photo over the holidays showing himself gathered with his family. The 2012 GOP presidential nominee and former Massachusetts governor regularly shares about his family on social media. Olbermann shared the latest Romney family photo on Wednesday, adding, “Somebody gift these people some vasectomies.”

Awww, look at him using his cute little facepalm emoji over and over again.

No joke is too obvious for @thehill to miss its point entirely 🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️🤦🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/Xz9wRyyFzK — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) December 30, 2021

No joke is too poor for Keith Olbermann to make.

He seems cranky.

Poor thing.

Except it wasn’t a joke and ain’t nobody buying that he meant it to be one now.

When you’ve lost the Hill… — 🍗🎄 Unfollowing Everyone Acosta🎄🍗 (@JayPark71553294) December 31, 2021

Nah, you blew that one big boy. — Joe Merone (@joemerone) December 30, 2021

What was the point? — Michael S. Goodrich (@Gooticus) December 30, 2021

Now now, let’s not pretend Keith ever actually really has a point of any sort.

Gotta work on that material @KeithOlbermann — Glenn scissor kicks Xi (@Glennnnnnnnnnn2) December 31, 2021

Could be that your "joke" simply wasn't funny and missed the mark entirely. Check the comments on your original post (that you then pinned 🤦‍♂️). #Ratio — Brett Greenwell (@bjgwell) December 30, 2021

Oh, there was a joke involved alright. He wears glasses. — BuergermeisterMeisterbuerger (@meisterbuerger) December 31, 2021

Ouch.

Keith is just a disaster, and that’s no joke.

***

Related:

‘Privilege much?!’ Chris Hayes BLISTERED over and over again for suggesting NYC public schools POSTPONE in-person learning ‘for a week’

BAHAHA! That one time AOC thread-shamed Ted Cruz for going to Cancún during a winter storm comes back to BITE her in the arse in a HUGE way

REALLY says it all –> #AOCLovesDeSantis trends as the Socialist Democrat STAR is caught living it up in mandate-free Florida while her constituents suffer

Recommended Twitchy Video