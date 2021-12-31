Florida is so horrible and evil and scary and downright AWFUL with all of that DeSantis freedom stuff that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez went there.

For what looks like a vacation.

New Year’s Eve?

Gosh, we can’t help but think about the hissyfit the Left threw when Ted Cruz went to Cancun during a winter storm in Texas. So far, we’re not hearing a peep from her lemming admirers but you’d think she’d stay put and try to do something to help her constituents who are suffering through their largest COVID surge yet. Not to mention the endless mandates being imposed on them and their children that have YET to do a damn thing to stop the latest variant.

But hey, those margaritas ain’t gonna drink themselves:

AOC is on vacation in FL while her constituents are suffering in NY. Really says it all. #AOCLovesDeSantis. Trend it. pic.twitter.com/e8XeKvX8xG — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) December 31, 2021

But we thought Florida was evil and stuff? Huh.

How could she?!

LOL

Enjoying your vacation in mandateless Florida, then seeing that Twitter has seen you enjoying your vacation in mandateless Florida pic.twitter.com/8WQ2wkqwlT — Kevin Dalton (@NextLAMayor) December 31, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Quick, look like you’re working, someone just took our picture.

Fun being ‘famous,’ ain’t it, Sandy?

And all smiles in DeSantis’ Florida.

Freedom doesn’t suck, we get it. The issue is she’s a gigantic flipping hypocrite.

Who doesn’t?

Added bonus – AOC did not have to stand outside the fence weeping to gain entry.#AOCLovesDeSantis https://t.co/1WohPOvBhG — Blue State Snooze (@BlueSnoozeBlue) December 31, 2021

You never know. A photo of her weeping profusely outside of this restaurant could very well show up at any moment. She was there to free the immigrant workers who made her margarita! Yeah, that’s it.

the #AOCLovesDeSantis trend proves once and for all that she's feigning outrage and cares not about her district. Remember this when she's up for re-election next year. — Joe Pags Pagliarulo (@JoeTalkShow) December 31, 2021

Definitely.

Well, you can, but it’s so much better when it’s real.

Goodnight guys, and may you all find someone that loves you the way #AOCLovesDeSantis — Fʀɪɢʜᴛᴇɴɪɴɢ MᴄMᴇᴍᴇ🇺🇲 (@RealFMcMeme1) December 31, 2021

Perfection.

#AOCLovesDeSantis

For a communist that supposedly fights for the poor, she sure lives the capitalist high life at their expense a lot. https://t.co/fhKdzzqiXO — KEGERUS (@kegerus) December 31, 2021

#AOCLovesDeSantis and so does the rest of America — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) December 31, 2021

And THAT’S the truth.

***

Related:

WOOF, this was painful: Kamala Harris’s response when asked about inflation is a hot dumpster of CRINGE (watch)

Show your WORK! Ian Bremmer dragged by BOTH sides for factually dishonest (and viral) tweet claiming 60% of Republicans are unvaccinated

Who they REALLY are: Top-rated NYT reader comments on column about decimated restaurant industry as HEARTLESS as you’d expect (screenshots)

Recommended Twitchy Video