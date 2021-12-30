Kamala really really really REALLY needs to start doing some sort of prep for these questions. Wow.

You would think she’d at least be ready for questions on COVID, and inflation, but nope. Not at all.

And she knows it which makes her answer even more painful.

Watch this:

Kamala’s response to questions about inflation really highlights that constant complaint from her staffers that she “refuses to wade into briefing materials.” pic.twitter.com/EE8sGMBqYG — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) December 30, 2021

She is so painfully out of her league. Not a great speaker, not a great thinker, not a great leader. Not a great anything, really.

It’s never been more obvious that she was picked because she checked off the right boxes for the Democrats. Heck, Biden even admitted that was why he chose her.

And boy howdy, does it EVER show when watching her answer a question on the fly.

What did any of that mean?

… aside from the fact she's clueless — I.B. yo Santa (@IBFine1) December 30, 2021

It means nothing.

Supply chain issues.

Pass Build Back Better.

Huh?

How does that fix what’s happening with inflation in the country, Kammy? Maybe talk about all of the money you’ve been printing? Start there?

I've never seen someone so severely incompetent as Harris. She never seems to understand the question and goes off on unrelated tangents, spewing phrases irrelevant to the actual topic in front of her. Please, PLEASE tell me again how 81 million people voted for her? — MJ 🇺🇸 (@mjrod) December 30, 2021

It’s like she was handed a few bullet points and tries sticking to them.

And she doesn’t do a great job of doing that either.

She sounds like pic.twitter.com/zJw9MyP2PA — Colin Duffy (@TheRightDuff) December 30, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA

True story.

