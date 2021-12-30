Now, we don’t know if Ian deliberately wrote this tweet to make it look like 60% of Republicans are unvaccinated (when the reality is of the people who are unvaccinated, 60% of them lean right, are Independent, or are Republicans) but the Twitter-mob LOVED it and ran with it, especially since they’re trying really hard to blame anyone and everyone besides Biden for the record-breaking number of COVID cases in the country.

You’d think with all of the pushback Ian has received he’d have either corrected or deleted this tweet by now but nope:

Unvaccinated in US today: 60% of Republicans

17% of Democrats By far the most politicized response in the G7. — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) December 30, 2021

Think Twitter will mark this as misinformation anytime soon?

Heh.

We are so kidding.

Plenty of people are ‘correcting’ him:

This viral tweet is false. Appears to be a reference to KFF data from October, but what KFF found was that 60% of unvaccinated adults are Republicans (or Republican-leaning independents), not that 60% of Republicans are unvaccinated. https://t.co/vBwnKUdCK4 https://t.co/54cVMyfWfc — Josh Barro (@jbarro) December 30, 2021

Oops.

The only one really politicizing the vaccine is Ian in this case, just sayin’.

Why don’t you ever post your sources? You have plenty of character space in your tweet. — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) December 30, 2021

Because we should just take his word for it or something.

There is no truth to your tweet, at all. — Frank (@richardrahl1086) December 30, 2021

Not any.

Nope.

False. Learn to read the poll you are hocking. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 30, 2021

We’d really like to think he just read it wrong but this feels kinda sorta and totally deliberate.

There are Democrats and Republicans in other countries? — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) December 30, 2021

Ding ding ding. ^

This is not true. #misinformation — Emily Miller (@emilymiller) December 30, 2021

Those estimates have a huge margin of error. — Reality Hammer | #FuckJoeBiden | #FJB (@realityhammer) December 30, 2021

Ian, please look at what @jbarro has tweeted on this— it’s not quite accurate and given the weight your tweets carry in some quarters you should fix it 🙂 — Liz Mair (@LizMair) December 30, 2021

Liz tried asking nicely.

Two and a half hours laters it’s still up.

You appear to have misread the article linked below. 60% of the unvaccinated are Republicans. 17% are Democrats. https://t.co/gRMMoWPieO — Matthew Sheffield (@mattsheffield) December 30, 2021

Appears to have misread it.

Sure.

Delete this tweet, Ian.

***

