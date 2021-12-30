Would someone let Joe Biden know that COVID cases are officially through the roof? Yeah, we know he’s on vacation again (hanging out masked up at the beach with his wifey and puppy) but one would think this is the sort of thing he’d cut his vacation short for.

Remember how they used to drag Trump for taking any time off during the pandemic, even an afternoon of golf?

Heck, we even remember when they railed on Trump for saying COVID would need to be dealt with at the state level.

LET’S GO BRANDON!

Heh.

BREAKING: U.S. reports 484,377 new coronavirus cases, setting world record — BNO Newsroom (@BNODesk) December 30, 2021

Wow.

Biden has set yet ANOTHER record.

Sadly, all of his records have been detrimental to the country.

Biden making America #1 again https://t.co/ySBwlPmALJ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 30, 2021

No other country has as many COVID cases as America. WAY TO GO JOE!

JUST IN: Amid a record-breaking surge, the U.S. is now averaging more COVID-19 cases per day than at any other point in the pandemic, according to new data from the CDC. https://t.co/qb3NMCQPqJ — ABC News (@ABC) December 29, 2021

Congratulations Joe is now trending on Twitter …

Congratulations Joe. The pandemic is worse than it has ever been, you campaigned on a federal solution and now say there is not one and we have a shortage of tests. The media is giving you a pass. Imagine if this was President Trump. https://t.co/eU827kMBm5 — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) December 30, 2021

Congratulations Joe, You are officially the WORST President in the history of the United States 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/bf7X0stldA — 🇺🇸Booter🇺🇸 (@booterlehman) December 30, 2021

Congratulations Joe you set the record for most Covid cases in one day in the history of Planet Earth

That deserves another vacation — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) December 30, 2021

Congratulations Joe. You have accomplished that which no president who has gone before you has, because you are more inept, more incompetent, and more corrupt than any president who has gone before you. pic.twitter.com/BqEd4eJeRr — Schools – Busting it with the Now (@OnDemocrats_com) December 30, 2021

Congratulations joe

You abandoned, turned your back and walked away

From more Americans

Than you did in Afghanistan — JMQ (@jmquinn31419) December 28, 2021

When you say “Congratulations Joe” and everyone knows right away it’s sarcasm, then you know you’ve got a failed administration. — First Words (@unscriptedmike) December 30, 2021

Congratulations Joe on having more COVID deaths under you than Trump. pic.twitter.com/93hLDF0qt5 — Tribal Patriot Becca White 🇺🇸🪶♍️💊✝️🎬🐶🎶🎮 (@BeccaWhite45) December 30, 2021

Congratulations Joe and liberal Sheep pic.twitter.com/xE5PwyWUs6 — Frank (@Frankdontplay) December 30, 2021

If you look at the trend, you will see several Lefties trying to claim it’s the fault of the unvaccinated that we’re seeing a spike, but the reality is even boosted people are catching Omicron. Biden’s biggest mistake was perhaps ridiculing Trump for not shutting down the virus and claiming that HE had a plan.

When he obviously did not.

Hello Joe, meet Karma. Karma, meet Joe.

Every time Biden breaks another record, America falls down a little more.

