Hillary Clinton is truly the herpes of all politicians … she is annoying, painful, and will NOT go away.

If a politician has to scare you to get you to support or vote for them they really have nothing to offer. Case in point this interview with Cankles about what will happen if Trump runs in 2024. Does she really think anyone other than her own frothy-mouthed, football-humping harpies will believe this tripe?

First of all, we’re not really a democracy. There’s a reason the founders chose a republic … there’s also a reason Democrats like Hillary keep pretending otherwise. They love mob rule, majority rule, and would like nothing more than to take the voices and choices of the minority away.

Notice how they’re always accusing Trump of being an authoritarian? They always accuse others of their own behavior.

She kept on going:

‘You will not recognize this country.’

Does someone want to tell ol’ Hill-dawg we already DON’T recognize our country and that’s because President Out to Lunch has all but destroyed it?

