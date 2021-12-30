Hillary Clinton is truly the herpes of all politicians … she is annoying, painful, and will NOT go away.

If a politician has to scare you to get you to support or vote for them they really have nothing to offer. Case in point this interview with Cankles about what will happen if Trump runs in 2024. Does she really think anyone other than her own frothy-mouthed, football-humping harpies will believe this tripe?

.@HillaryClinton on 2024: "If I were a betting person right now, I say Trump is going to run again. … I think that could be the end of our democracy. Not to be too pointed about it, but I want people to understand that this is a make-or-break point." pic.twitter.com/FWQxiZwo17 — Quint Forgey (@QuintForgey) December 30, 2021

First of all, we’re not really a democracy. There’s a reason the founders chose a republic … there’s also a reason Democrats like Hillary keep pretending otherwise. They love mob rule, majority rule, and would like nothing more than to take the voices and choices of the minority away.

Notice how they’re always accusing Trump of being an authoritarian? They always accuse others of their own behavior.

She kept on going:

.@HillaryClinton: "If he were or someone of his ilk were once again to be elected president, and if especially he had a Congress that would do his bidding, you will not recognize our country." pic.twitter.com/X7ORNHO9NX — Quint Forgey (@QuintForgey) December 30, 2021

‘You will not recognize this country.’

Does someone want to tell ol’ Hill-dawg we already DON’T recognize our country and that’s because President Out to Lunch has all but destroyed it?

Good to see she's still committed to sharing policy solutions to the problems Americans are most concerned about. — matt dooley (@mdooley) December 30, 2021

Did anyone ask her about the Maxwell verdict? She was at Chelsea's wedding. — James Hicks 🚒🚑👨‍🚒 (@Jhic709365) December 30, 2021

And ….that's a bad thing? Looking around right now I don't recognize my country in the last year. — Gay Ellstrom (@GayEllstrom) December 30, 2021

Hey, that’s what we said.

See?! We know stuff. Some stuff.

Hillary is wrong. 2022 is THE election. — Don Seiler (@ScoutPilot) December 30, 2021

Why is Hillary even given airtime anymore? — fiord (@fioremjm) December 30, 2021

Hopefully thats the case, cause our country is a cesspool of socialism and PC right now… we need a draztic change — J Decker (@29PrepSports) December 30, 2021

I currently don't recognize the country, and it's because of Democrats, not Trump. — No One Cares (@whocares1311) December 30, 2021

Noticing a trend here.

Everything is the end of the democracy, every election is the most important in our lives, and every politician cares about all of us. pic.twitter.com/YZYzdPirSu — Howard Beale’s hate child (@BealesHateChild) December 30, 2021

Someone doesn’t know what the term democracy means. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 30, 2021

She's running — Ombudsman4Truth (@ombudsman4truth) December 30, 2021

Let the pointing and laughing begin.

***

