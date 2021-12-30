WE’RE ALL GONNA DIIIIIIE!

THIS IS THE END!

RUN FOR YOUR LIVES!

Seriously?

We get it, media are desperate for attention, for clicks and taps, (and desperate to ignore the train wreck that IS Biden) but people are already super jittery about Omicron so MSNBC (Joe Scarborough) bringing on a fear-monger like Dr. Osterholm to tell his viewers our country won’t even be able to function in a matter of weeks seems pretty damn irresponsible.

But hey, what do we know?

"We're going to see a major overrun of omicron," Dr. Osterholm says. "We're literally not going to be able to sustain our infrastructure, we're already seeing it now." https://t.co/pN3bQIIBR6 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) December 29, 2021

Darkest days of the pandemic.

Literally not going to be able to sustain in infrastructure.

LET’S GO BRANDON!

This guy.

How many hospitalizations? How many deaths? — 🎅🏻jimtreacher.substack.com🎄 (@jtLOL) December 30, 2021

DUDE. IT’S ALL OVER.

Stop asking questions and just be scared, that’s all they want.

Heh.

Fear is so 2020, time for a different hook. — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) December 30, 2021

This. ^

Now onto our Weather forecast with Chicken Little. — StanleyFosha (@stanleyfosha) December 30, 2021

Yawn. Your scare tactics have become so boring. Meanwhile in other headlines… pic.twitter.com/xZTwfMcPNp — Sha (@quip1) December 30, 2021

Yup.

If you want to know why everyone in media and living in dc/NYC is a neurotic mess right now, it's because they watch this network. https://t.co/XKIoK236p6 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 30, 2021

And MSNBC is more than happy to do their part to scare the crap out of Americans everywhere.

Dr. Doom. (Are there fact checks for this degree of unsupported alarmism?) https://t.co/erb0YBC47U — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) December 30, 2021

Facts? Psh, when have any of these people needed facts to terrify the masses?

Silly.

Facts are for those other experts they want us to ignore.

(Yet more unsupported alarmism from the same doc here:) https://t.co/04c4UhxRT1 — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) December 30, 2021

Da da DAAAAA!

A doctor trying to out-fear-monger Fauci? Get outta here!

When even Fauci is saying eh … it’s a cold.

Reeeee!

***

