WE’RE ALL GONNA DIIIIIIE!

THIS IS THE END!

RUN FOR YOUR LIVES!

Seriously?

We get it, media are desperate for attention, for clicks and taps, (and desperate to ignore the train wreck that IS Biden) but people are already super jittery about Omicron so MSNBC (Joe Scarborough) bringing on a fear-monger like Dr. Osterholm to tell his viewers our country won’t even be able to function in a matter of weeks seems pretty damn irresponsible.

But hey, what do we know?

 

Darkest days of the pandemic.

Literally not going to be able to sustain in infrastructure.

LET’S GO BRANDON!

This guy.

Trending

DUDE. IT’S ALL OVER.

Stop asking questions and just be scared, that’s all they want.

Heh.

This. ^

Yup.

And MSNBC is more than happy to do their part to scare the crap out of Americans everywhere.

Facts? Psh, when have any of these people needed facts to terrify the masses?

Silly.

Facts are for those other experts they want us to ignore.

Da da DAAAAA!

A doctor trying to out-fear-monger Fauci? Get outta here!

When even Fauci is saying eh … it’s a cold.

Reeeee!

***

