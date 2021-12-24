Democrats are OBSESSED with Elon Musk while Elon couldn’t care less about them.

Then again, they’re obsessed with anyone they can’t control who makes a good bit of money but Elon seems like a special thorn in their side.

Elon will pay 11 billion in taxes just this year alone, and that’s still not enough? Any guesses on how little Pramila pays?

We’re going to guess it’s nowhere even NEAR a fraction of what Elon pays, but you know, he should pay his fair share or something:

Elon Musk made $36 BILLION in one day, but wants to brag about paying an $11 billion tax bill. Oh yeah, he also added more than $270 BILLION in wealth just since the pandemic started. Time for the rich to pay their fair share. — Pramila Jayapal (@PramilaJayapal) December 24, 2021

Good gravy, she really thinks he made that much in one day.

They have so little understanding of how money works and considering they want to pass legislation regarding money that’s a terrifying thing. You’d think if nothing else an elected official would be required to understand the very basics of economics and civics.

Heh, who are we kidding?

Musk didn't make $36 billion in a day. The value of his stock increased. That's not income. He pays his fair share. Millions of Americans pay nothing, meaning they aren't paying their share. Fair share is a buzzword you progressives love, but you can't actually define it. — Frank (@richardrahl1086) December 24, 2021

Fair share is a talking point to make it sound like Democrats are fighting for the little people when in reality they themselves rarely pay their fair share.

Just sayin’.

Since the pandemic Nancy Pelosi has gained $1i7mil in wealth while her Covid strategy has put people out of work. Why aren’t you mad at her? At least Musk hires people. How much money have you made since the pandemic? — Phyliss Walker (@pdkwalk) December 24, 2021

Seems a lot of public servants have become very rich ‘serving the public’ for decades on end. Almost as if they knew how to game the very system they claim should work for the poor. All while pointing a finger at corporations and private figures claiming they don’t pay their fair share and THAT’S why their lives are so awful and stuff.

What’s crazy is people seem to buy this crap.

Can I explain to you the difference between realized and unrealized gains? Someone needs to. — Shay Patrick Cormac (@ShayCormac_1) December 24, 2021

No.

No she can’t.

Oopsie.

He’s done light years more to advance the green movement than any pol but keep making him a target for your pie-in-the-sky revenue stream hackery. — Dan Ditzler (@longgonedaddy) December 24, 2021

Notice they never talk about his contributions to combat their other favorite crisis, climate change.

Total BS numbers here from another liar in Congress. Paying 11 figures in taxes is more than fair. F**k off, you public sector parasite. — Howard Beale’s hate child (@BealesHateChild) December 24, 2021

What he said.

***

