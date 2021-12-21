Chelsea Handler’s swipe at Joe Manchin was almost as dumb as Joy Reid’s swipe at him.

Almost.

But it’s pretty embarrassing in it’s own right.

Congrats to Joe Manchin for competing to be more hated than omicron this holiday season. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) December 20, 2021

Oooh, how to to be super duper boring while exploiting a virus.

So edgy.

It’s been a while since we last wrote about Chelsea and clearly, there’s a reason for that.

He did exactly what was agreed with Schumer 5 months ago. Cry more pic.twitter.com/l7plDHACuZ — Mostly peaceful myocarditus (@C0nservatlve) December 20, 2021

They really have no idea what happened with Biden and Manchin and only know one speed – stupid.

You’re a comedian? My god have some self respect. — VA’s just the beginning (@JDwithJD) December 21, 2021

Making stupid people laugh is easy.

Look at her followers.

You are clueless. How abt you read the bill then come on twitter? — Fadde (@fadde) December 21, 2021

Psh, asking her to read? Get outta here.

Who are you again? — RadioRanger🇺🇸 (@McKavitys) December 21, 2021

Nobody.

His constituents like him and that's the job. Not pleasing wealthy celebrities — Jon (@Mayo_is_spicy_) December 21, 2021

I guess he figured doing the right thing is more important than being loved by those who would have you do otherwise. — Jocelyn Waulk Gorman (@ReformedMami) December 21, 2021

Proof once again that the Left is the party of #Hate — 🇺🇸Bluzguitar🚫🐂💩 (@bluzguitar) December 21, 2021

He’s doing what his constituents in conservative WV want, not what uneducated, self-important, hypocritical, out-of-touch, entertainers living in crazy California want. — Dave on the Right (@The_Jedi_Right) December 21, 2021

Hollywood really just doesn’t get it.

***

