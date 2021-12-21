Chelsea Handler’s swipe at Joe Manchin was almost as dumb as Joy Reid’s swipe at him.

Almost.

But it’s pretty embarrassing in it’s own right.

Oooh, how to to be super duper boring while exploiting a virus.

So edgy.

It’s been a while since we last wrote about Chelsea and clearly, there’s a reason for that.

They really have no idea what happened with Biden and Manchin and only know one speed – stupid.

Making stupid people laugh is easy.

Look at her followers.

Psh, asking her to read? Get outta here.

Nobody.

Hollywood really just doesn’t get it.

***

