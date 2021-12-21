C’mon Peter. Really?

Would someone please tell Peter Daou the woke kid thing is SOOOO 2018?

My teen just said "Dad, school is scary, because if we're not dodging a pandemic, we're dodging bullets." Heartbreaking that kids have to grow up this way. — Peter Daou (@peterdaou) December 20, 2021

Sure.

His teen said that.

Who knew there were so many woke teens and kids out there.

My 3 year old just read your tweet and said "I don't know how to feel or think or love. I'm a character in a novel as yet unwritten, hovering in the air and undone before I've even existed, amongst the dreams of someone who never quite managed to breathe". God bless our kids! 🇺🇸 — Cobie (@cobie) December 20, 2021

Deep stuff.

Ding ding ding.

and then a huge dragon flew by — Lunatic 🌔 (@jakub_rozzan89) December 20, 2021

WHOA.

That rules.

And in things thats literally didn't happen today ….. — Cope (@MrLovePistol) December 20, 2021

That 100% didn’t happen. — JB10 (@JoeBrooks10) December 20, 2021

I think he said something about Doge coin but you weren't listening — Cryptoni₳ (@cryptonia__) December 20, 2021

Bitcoin.

Duh.

The most amazing thing about this quote is that the data suggests both fears are irrational – and rather than correct the flawed thinking of an irrational teen, you choose to nurture the delusions to satisfy your myopic worldview. — mrjosco 🍌 (@mrjosco) December 20, 2021

My 2 year old just DMed me this tweet and told me to block you. — DON (@DONJVLIO) December 20, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA

***

