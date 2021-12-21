Promise?

Ana Navarro really thought the unvaccinated would want to hang out with her in the first place? HA!

Hoo boy:

I ❤️ @gayguycandleco’s products. Unless you have a LEGITIMATE medical reason, if you’re not vaccinated, I don’t want to see you, talk to you, work w/you, socialize w/you or know you. It’s enough. Your “personal freedom” is holding the rest of us hostage. It’s selfish and stupid. pic.twitter.com/GLLZijtyvX — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) December 20, 2021

And there was MUCH rejoicing.

Kinda makes this editor wish she hadn’t been vaccinated.

Just sayin’.

Low IQ tweet of the day. Sane people agree, medical discrimination has no place in the modern world. Pick up a history book and educate yourself. — Matthew Loop (@matthewloop) December 21, 2021

That’s the best incentive I’ve heard to not get the jab — 🎄JT🎄 (@DesertRatJT) December 20, 2021

It is not the responsibility of the unvaccinated to protect the vaccinated That's the vaccines job pic.twitter.com/siCPkY2EgM — #PutSouthAfricaFirst🇿🇦 (@lukhanyombilin) December 21, 2021

Explain how personal freedom is holding you hostage. I'll wait. — Eric Sykes (@ConsiderEric) December 20, 2021

I Iove my family and friends unconditionally. I don't ask, and I don't care about their vaxx status. I have to assume anyone who shuns people for disagreeing with them probably doesn't have too many loved ones to be concerned about. — Maue 🤘🏻 (@mikemaue1) December 20, 2021

This actually makes me want to get unvaccinated. Best anti-vaxx case I’ve seen yet. — John Rabe (@johnrabeFL) December 20, 2021

But, but, but, you’ve been vaccinated right? So you should be protected against unvaccinated?

If you’re not protected, What the hell is the vaccine for? — Alejandro Aldape (@Alex_Aldape1) December 20, 2021

im vaccinated and I don't care to know you pic.twitter.com/fFkwDsx3o1 — Dr Scrubbington (@Dr_Scrubbington) December 20, 2021

That works.

For the first time in history, the ineffectiveness of a drug is being blamed on those that do not take it. Totally not a cult. 🤡😂🤣😂 — Alec (@Buckaye1) December 20, 2021

World governments are holding people hostage. Imagine a shot that doesnt even stop you from getting covid has people feeling so superior they will turn their own family away 🤣. Thats called division, and while billions of dollars change hands over this BS they categorize us. — Dystopian Monarch (@CrucifiedJudas) December 20, 2021

How do I get unvaccinated? — Mike Findlay (@MikFin) December 21, 2021

I don’t think any unvaccinated will lose sleep over missing out on knowing you. — Laura (@misslauralynn_) December 21, 2021

We’ll just add this to the LONG list of Ana’s failed tweets, and trust us, the list is very, very long.

***

