David French is super disappointed in you all.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Sorry, we couldn’t help ourselves.

He’s puzzled that people don’t want the government forcing them to get vaccinated.

Puzzled.

Seems sort of condescending, right?

This went over about as well as his usual nonsense does:

Oops.

Now THAT is puzzling.

Because they need someone or something to blame since the vaccine didn’t stop the virus on day 1.

Like Biden promised.

There it is.

Legit.

***

