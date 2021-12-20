David French is super disappointed in you all.

HA HA HA HA HA HA

Sorry, we couldn’t help ourselves.

He’s puzzled that people don’t want the government forcing them to get vaccinated.

Puzzled.

Seems sort of condescending, right?

Continued vaccine refusal in spite of overwhelming evidence of both safety and effectiveness is one of the most puzzling and tragic political movements of this or any American age. https://t.co/ENRXJsIbzK — David French (@DavidAFrench) December 20, 2021

This went over about as well as his usual nonsense does:

Apparently scolding and telling people they are bad Christians if they don't get vaccinated isn't very persuasive. — InTheRightColumn (@TheRightColumn) December 20, 2021

Oops.

A government that doesn't allow even the discussion of therapeutics, refuses to acknowledge young men dying with heart problems, uses totalitarian methods to inject citizens with an untested vaccine for virus with a 99.7 recovery rate is one of the most puzzling tactics of all. — Msskyperez (@msskyperez) December 20, 2021

Now THAT is puzzling.

62% of the population is fully vaxxed. 74% have had at least one dose. That’s not a percentage of the eligible to receive a vaccine, but of the entire population. So I don’t know why ppl keep talking about the unvaxxed as if they’re this huge problem. — Alisa S. (@a_suzette_e) December 20, 2021

Because they need someone or something to blame since the vaccine didn’t stop the virus on day 1.

Like Biden promised.

Here, let me clear it up for you: We. Don't. Trust. You. Ahhhh, the realization of enlightenment. Refreshing, isn't it? — Liberty ＞ Life (@StpeterPadilla) December 20, 2021

Anyone still reading YOU, is puzzling to all of us — Sally Tomato (@MrSallyTomato) December 20, 2021

There it is.

"overwhelming evidence" By CDC math standards, do @SenWarren and @SenBooker get tally marks in both the vaccinated AND boosted case bins? Safety: Do myocarditis deaths have their own bin? Effectiveness: What about the double boosted? — Ted Williams Zeigler (@twzig) December 20, 2021

Continued pro-mandate propaganda in spite of overwhelming evidence that millions of Americans don't want an authoritarian biomedical security state is one of the most puzzling examples of political overreach by the ruling elites. — Geoffrey Miller 🔍 (@primalpoly) December 20, 2021

Why do you want the government to force people to get vaxed if the vaccine is protecting you? — Pizza Czar🎄☃️🌟 (@PizzaWanchovies) December 20, 2021

Depends on your definition of "safe and effective"… — Hard Pass (@jacobarthurNC) December 20, 2021

Legit.

***

